Screaming in Italy as ‘People-Slayer’ mobster turned prisoner





A notorious figure of the Sicilian mafia known as U Scannacristiani or The People-Slayer has been released from prison, causing outrage in Italy. Giovanni Brusca, 64, confessed to killing more than 100 people, including Giuseppe Di Matteo, the 14-year-old son of a mafia informant. Di Matteo was abducted and held for nearly two years before being strangled to death and his bones were melted in acid because his father was thought to be collaborating with police, Brusca told authorities. Arrested in May 1996, the following year, Brusca was sentenced to 26 years for the murder of Giovanni Falcone, a prominent anti-mafia judge, whom he killed with a remote-controlled bomb in 1992. Download NBC News app for news and policies Falcone’s assassination, followed two months later by that of his fellow anti-mafia tycoon Paolo Borsellino, was one of the most notorious episodes in Italy’s long and violent war on organized crime. Brusca was also sentenced to 30 years for the 1999 murder of Di Matteo. Facing a life behind bars the following year, he agreed to work with prosecutors and confessed to over 100 murders in exchange for a reduced sentence. He also provided investigators with information on several deadly Cosa Nostra attacks carried out in the 1980s and 1990s and testified at a trial over allegations of negotiations between Italian officials and mobsters to stop the bombings. Although his release has long been awaited, he has been criticized by Italian politicians and the families of his victims, including his sister Falcones. Maria Falcone said she was afraid of releasing an individual capable of so much evil in a statement posted on Facebook page of the Giovanni Falcone Foundation, an anti-mafia organization launched in memory of her brother. Although her brother would have liked the law and therefore Bruscas’s release to be respected, she said, the families of Bruscas victims would have to contend with the pain, anger and fear that an individual capable of so many evils crime could be returned. She added that not enough was known about his initial cooperation with justice and it was full of shadows. Luciano Traina, who arrested Brusca after losing his brother and his police comrade for mafia violence, told the Italian newspaper la Repubblica that he would never forgive him. Political leaders including former Italian Prime Minister and center-left Democratic Party leader Enrico Letta have also criticized Brusca’s release. Letto i said RTL 102.5 radio station that the news came as a “punch in the stomach”. Former Interior Minister and leader of the far-right League party Matteo Salvini wrote on Facebook that it was not the justice the Italians deserve. However, Italy’s chief anti-mafia prosecutor, Federico Cafiero De Raho, urged people to remember that he had collaborated with authorities. “Let us not forget that he provided information on the bombings in both Sicily and mainland Italy,” he told Reuters.

