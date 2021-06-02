International
Mass grave reopens wounds among indigenous survivors of Canadian colonial school system
TORONTO (Reuters) – The discovery of the remains of 215 children at a former residential school in Canada has reopened wounds to survivors of the system, they said, as the government pledged to spend previously promised money to seek more unmarked graves.
The indigenous Tkemlps site of Secwepemc in British Columbia announced last week that it had found the remains of 215 children, some as young as three, buried at the site of the Kamloops Indian Residential School, once Canada’s largest school.
Between 1831 and 1996, Canada’s residential school system forcibly separated some 150,000 children from their homes and subjected abuse, rape, and malnutrition to schools across the country in what the Truth and Reconciliation Commission in 2015 called cultural genocide.
Led by government and church groups, the schools said the goal was to assimilate indigenous children.
Saa Hiil Thut, who spent his teenage years at Kamloops Indian Residential School, recalls hunger, loneliness and fear.
My life became hateful to me, the 72-year-old Statimc Nation member told Reuters. He was sexually abused by one of the staff, he said, and recalls lying in bed in the dormitory silently, crying.
I could not help but think of her monsters who did this, to place the bodies in an unmarked burial site.
Amid growing outrage, the federal government said Wednesday it would urgently distribute the money promised two years ago to indigenous communities who want to claim former school sites for child waste.
In 2019, the government pledged $ 33.8 million C ($ 28.1 million) over three years to support, among other things, finding the bodies of children attending schools. Of that, $ 27.1 million has not yet been spent.
DESTROYED LIFE
Elizabeth Prosser, the youngest of 13, was the only one of her siblings who did not attend the Kamloops Indian Residence School.
But now the 55-year-old, a member of the Tsalalh nation, felt the effects of the wavy schools. Two of her older brothers, subjected to verbal, physical and sexual abuse at school, returned that treatment to her, she said.
It just tore us apart. When are we compensated for such things? … It ruined my life.
Martha Hurtado, spokeswoman for the UN Office for Human Rights, called the discovery of the school shocking and called on the Canadian government to redouble its efforts to locate missing children, including searching for unmarked graves.
She also called for a legal entity to protect and manage burial sites.
Judy Wilson, Chief of the Neskonlith Indian Gang, said her father was five years old, fishing for trout with his older sister when the local Indian agent caught them, put them in a cattle cart and took them to Kamloops.
He was separated from his sister, shaved, pleased, and beaten to speak his language.
Wilson said she wants to see an independent investigation of this burial site and others, possibly including the United Nations.
This is a bigger story beyond residential schools. They destroyed our family structures, our governance, our nations, our communities. It is a betrayal that our children carried the burden of that genocide, she said.
Our villages were like ghost villages, without children.
Reporting by Anna Mehler Paperny; Edited by Nick Macfie
