AstraZeneca in talks to switch factories to produce vaccines for the US government





Some experts say they are concerned that the production of more AstraZenecas vaccines in the United States at this point will use valuable raw materials that could be better directed overseas or to make other vaccines. A federal official, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss ongoing discussions, said the government is now renegotiating the AstraZeneca contract, at least in part in order to shift production from Emergent to Catalent. The official estimated that Catalent could produce approximately 25 million to 35 million doses per month of the AstraZenecas vaccine in its new line similar to the production expected from Emergent. Unlike Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer and Moderna, AstraZeneca has not sought authorization from the Food and Drug Administration to distribute its vaccine for emergency use here. Without an obvious or immediate need for the vaccine in the US, company officials are inclined to do so according to people familiar with their opinion. AstraZeneca can still continue licensing, a longer and more complicated process. AstraZeneca shooting appears to be associated with a very rare, but sometimes fatal, blood clotting disorder, similar to the side effects that previously led to a temporary pause in Johnson & Johnsons vaccine use in the United States. Many European countries temporarily banned the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine earlier this year after a small number of coagulation incidents, but they have largely resumed, in some cases with restrictions on what age groups should take. The vaccine is being used in 173 countries. President Biden in late April pledged to distribute 60 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine. Jeffrey D. Zients, Covid-19 White House Response Coordinator, said a month ago that 10 million of those doses could soon be released to other countries, with the rest ready to be shared within months, pending an FDA review. Mr Biden later extended his promise, promising to also deliver 20 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines developed by other overseas companies. Samantha Power, who heads the Federal Agency for International Development, told lawmakers last week that three-quarters of U.S. surplus supplies are likely to go to Covax, an international vaccine-sharing initiative, and the rest will be distributed through bilateral agreements. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken said this week that the administration will announce a plan to distribute vaccines overseas within two weeks. Rebecca Robbins and Benjamin Mueller contributed to the report.

