Delta variant first found in India spreads to 62 countries, hotspots form in Asia and Africa, says WHO

A health worker tends to have a coronavirus (COVID-19) patient supported by a mechanical ventilator and undergoing dialysis in the COVID-19 emergency room of the government hospital National Institute of Kidney and Transplantation in Quezon City, who has declared excess capacity amid growing number of COVID-19 Infections in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines, April 26, 2021.

Even countries with high vaccination rates are seeing an increase in cases over the past week or two, “so no one is out of the woods,” said Dr. Mike Ryan, executive director of the WHO Health Emergency Program in a question and answer organized by the WHO on Wednesday across social media platforms.

The P.1 variant first discovered in Japan by Brazil, now called “Gamma”, has now spread to 64 countries, according to the WHO.

WHO changed the name of the variant to “Delta” in order to simplify its scientific name B.1.617.2. The new naming system for the Covid variants, after the letters of the Greek alphabet, also avoids stigmatization of places that reveal new strains.

“We continue to observe significantly increased transmissibility and an increasing number of countries reporting outbreaks associated with this variant,” the WHO said of the Delta type, noting that further study was a high priority.

The Covid-19 variant first discovered in India in October has now spread to at least 62 countries as explosions erupt across Asia and Africa, despite a 15% weekly drop in cases across the globe, according to the World Organization. of Health.

In Bahrain, where about 55% of its population has been inoculated with at least one dose, Covid cases have been rapid since the beginning of May, reaching the highest level of daily reported cases since the onset of the pandemic. according to our Data World.

“Relaxation of public health and social measures, increased social mobility, virus variants and unequal vaccination are a very dangerous combination,” said Maria Van Kerkhove, WHO technical director Covid-19, explaining some of the waves. the last.

The Western Pacific region is reporting its highest levels of Covid cases and deaths since the pandemic began, according to the agency’s weekly update. The region reported more than 139,000 new cases last week, up 6% from last week. The highest number of new cases in the region was reported by Myanmar with 53,419 new cases over the past week. The highest death toll in the region was reported by the Philippines, with 776 deaths reported over the past week.

“There are hotspots in every region (of the world), there are countries that really face very, very challenging situations, with increased transmission,” said Van Kerkhove, noting that a combination of highly contagious variants, relaxed health measures public and volatile vaccination levels around the world are driving a lot of recent cases. “Eighteen months later, we are all tired of this virus. It is not done with us yet, and if we give it a chance to spread, it will happen.”

The Africa region reported over 52,000 new cases and over 1,100 new deaths last week, an increase of 22% and an increase of 11% respectively compared to last week, according to the weekly update.

The WHO also said last week that Africa needs at least 20 million doses of AstraZeneca Covid vaccine within the next six weeks to get the second round of shooting for people who have already received the first. The continent has received only 1% of all globally administered vaccines and needs another 200 million doses of each purified Covid-19 vaccine to vaccinate 10% of the continent by September.

US President Joe Biden said Wednesday that he is lifting all bans to get at least 70% of all American adults at least partially inoculated by July 4, offering barber vaccines and beauty shops, free care children and Uber trips for people to get vaccinated, among other incentives. As of Tuesday, more than 62% of all adults in the U.S. had at least one shot.