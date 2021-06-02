Palace had a practice of not hiring minorities for clerical work in the 1960s





O by Queens senior aides discovered in the late 1960s it was not the practice to hire colored or foreign immigrants to clerical posts in the royal family, archival documents have shown. Lord Tryon, the secret bag holder at the time, spoke of minorities in the royal workforce in documents leaked to the Guardian newspaper. The paper also described how in the late 1960s, civil servants and senior government officials negotiated with royal aides an exemption for the Queen and family from legislation designed to prevent racial discrimination. A Buckingham Palace spokesman stressed that the Queen and family are in line with the current Equality Act in principle and in practice, adding: Claims based on a second-hand account of conversations from over 50 years ago should not be used for draw or draw conclusions about modern -Daily events or operations. < style="display:block;padding-top:66.6667%"/> AppleTV + READ MORE An Interior Ministry civil servant, TG Weiler, writing in February 1968 summed up a meeting with Lord Tyron, then Queens’ top financial manager, his deputy and their legal adviser on documents related to the Race Relations Act of 1968. The Whitehall official reported palace aides suggested that the Queens family fell into three categories (a) senior positions, which were not filled by advertising or any open system of appointments, and which would likely be accepted as outside the scope of the bill. ; (b) posts of clerics and other offices for which it was not, in fact, the practice to appoint colored or foreign immigrants; and (c) ordinary household posts for which colored applicants were considered free, but which in any case would be covered by the general exemption proposed for family employment. Mr. Weiler went on to say: They were particularly concerned, however, if the proposed legislation applied to the Queens family, for the first time it would make it legally possible to criticize the family. Many people do this already, but this must be accepted and is on a different basis from a legal provision. The legislation was passed after an exception was passed which meant that the Race Relations Board dealt with allegations of racial discrimination made by members of the royal family rather than by the courts. The Guardian reported that an exception remains in force under the Equality Act 2010 which replaced the 1976 Race Relations Act, the 1975 Gender Discrimination Act and the 1970 Equal Pay Act. Prince William has defended the monarchy against the claims of Harry and Meghans / PA Media The newspapers that report stem from documents she has uncovered regarding the use of the parliamentary procedure known as the Consent of Queens, which requires the approval of monarchs before legislation that could affect royal prerogative or the private interests of sovereigns can be passed by Parliament. Race has become an important issue for the monarchy after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex accused an unnamed member of the royal family of commenting on how dark the skin tone of their son Archies might have been before he was born. The Duke of Cambridge has defended the monarchy against the claims of Harry and Meghans, saying soon after they were made they were not a racist family. It is understandable that records on representation were not kept in the palace before the 1990s, so it is not known when minorities were first employed in clerical roles. A Buckingham Palace spokesman added: The principles of Crown Enforcement and Crown Consent have long been established and widely known. The Royal Family and the Sovereign comply with the provisions of the Equality Act, in principle and in practice. This is reflected in the diversity, inclusion and dignity in the policies, procedures and work practices within the Royal Family. Any complaint that may be filed under the Law follows a formal process that provides a means of hearing and correcting any complaint.

