The Israeli army arrests the leader of Hamas in the West Bank

ANKARA: The Turkish lira fell again to a new low early Wednesday, losing 0.6 percent of its value and reaching a low of 8.88 lira against the US dollar after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced his readiness to cut rates. interest June 1.

The decline is alarming in a country already facing significant financial stress due to the coronavirus pandemic, with the credibility of the damaged lira and Turkey vulnerable to external shocks.

Raising concerns about the autonomy of the Turkish Central Bank (CBRT), Erdogan said he had spoken to the newly appointed CBRT governor about tariff cuts. For that, we will arrive in July and August so that rates start to fall, he said.

Over the past two and a half years, Erdogan has replaced four CBRT governors. Naci Agbal, a respected figure and a market-friendly governor, was ousted in March after he raised interest rates in response to global markets. On May 25, Erdogan also removed one of the CBRT’s four deputy governors.

The current governor, Sahap Kavcioglu, has kept interest rates stable at 19 per cent and has resisted Erdogan pressure to lower them.

We have seen all this before. Investors do not want to see a premature cut in premature rates, especially when inflation is stubbornly high, but most would not be surprised by Erdogan’s comments, said Wolfango Piccoli, co-president of Teneo Intelligence in London. for Arab News.

The sudden change in free exchange rates, still one of the worst-performing currencies in emerging markets, has been a direct reaction to recent remarks by Erdogan, who believes any rate cuts will cut costs. manufacturers and will push down consumer prices.

On Thursday, Turkish authorities will announce updated inflation data, which currently stands at 17 per cent.

CBRT authorities held calls with investors and some foreign experts on Wednesday to inject credibility into the country’s economic prospects.

Erdogan has argued that high levels fuel inflation, although conventional economic theory says the opposite is true. A central bankers success had to deal with this and more often than not it had to bend monetary policy to the will of Erdogan, Piccoli said.

The presidents’ unwavering comments on interest rates also reflect the institutional degradation that Turkey has been facing for years. CBRT is one of the main victims of this process, Piccoli said.

According to the latest official statistics, the number of people borrowing from banks has reached 34.5 million, while about 2.3 million people borrowed for the first time this year, especially consumer loans and credit card spending, with a significant increase in suicide rates amid financial strain.

Daron Acemoglu, an economist at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), recently urged the Turkish government to keep its hands off the CBRT and underlined the importance of monetary policy independence.

It is universally acknowledged that the CBRT needs autonomy. There should be no monetary policy based on instructions coming from the prime minister or president. When you do that, foreign capital will not come, Acemoglu said.

He also expressed his concerns about a possible deepening of Turkey’s current economic crisis.

Nikolay Markov, a senior economist at Pictet Asset Management in Switzerland, said Erdogan was focusing on interest rates because the current borrowing costs in the Turkish economy are too high and have begun to limit domestic demand, which is one of the main pillars. of growth.

The economy definitely needs lower levels for its credit-based model to function properly and increase GDP growth, which is currently not possible due to the still very high core inflation and expectations of high inflation, he told Arab News.

Markov believes that the CBRT is now again committed to providing price stability, and despite recent comments by the president, it will not cut rates in the very near future, and until the disinflation process, so not before the summer.

Kavcioglu is trying to regain some CBRT credibility which he lost after Governor Agbal ousted him in March. The implications for investors are still complex because offshore investors are still not convinced of the CBRT’s full commitment to price stability, as they still think the CBRT depends on political pressure coming from the president, he said.

According to Markov, this will continue to cause market volatility and cheapness in the period ahead.

However, I have the impression that Kavcioglu is essentially a hawk and that he will try to delay the start of the rate cuts as much as possible without offending the president. Overall, I think the earliest possible date for a rate cut is in July. A rate cut in June is off the table, he said.