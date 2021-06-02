International
The Israeli army arrests the leader of Hamas in the West Bank
ANKARA: The Turkish lira fell again to a new low early Wednesday, losing 0.6 percent of its value and reaching a low of 8.88 lira against the US dollar after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced his readiness to cut rates. interest June 1.
The decline is alarming in a country already facing significant financial stress due to the coronavirus pandemic, with the credibility of the damaged lira and Turkey vulnerable to external shocks.
Raising concerns about the autonomy of the Turkish Central Bank (CBRT), Erdogan said he had spoken to the newly appointed CBRT governor about tariff cuts. For that, we will arrive in July and August so that rates start to fall, he said.
Over the past two and a half years, Erdogan has replaced four CBRT governors. Naci Agbal, a respected figure and a market-friendly governor, was ousted in March after he raised interest rates in response to global markets. On May 25, Erdogan also removed one of the CBRT’s four deputy governors.
The current governor, Sahap Kavcioglu, has kept interest rates stable at 19 per cent and has resisted Erdogan pressure to lower them.
We have seen all this before. Investors do not want to see a premature cut in premature rates, especially when inflation is stubbornly high, but most would not be surprised by Erdogan’s comments, said Wolfango Piccoli, co-president of Teneo Intelligence in London. for Arab News.
The sudden change in free exchange rates, still one of the worst-performing currencies in emerging markets, has been a direct reaction to recent remarks by Erdogan, who believes any rate cuts will cut costs. manufacturers and will push down consumer prices.
On Thursday, Turkish authorities will announce updated inflation data, which currently stands at 17 per cent.
CBRT authorities held calls with investors and some foreign experts on Wednesday to inject credibility into the country’s economic prospects.
Erdogan has argued that high levels fuel inflation, although conventional economic theory says the opposite is true. A central bankers success had to deal with this and more often than not it had to bend monetary policy to the will of Erdogan, Piccoli said.
The presidents’ unwavering comments on interest rates also reflect the institutional degradation that Turkey has been facing for years. CBRT is one of the main victims of this process, Piccoli said.
According to the latest official statistics, the number of people borrowing from banks has reached 34.5 million, while about 2.3 million people borrowed for the first time this year, especially consumer loans and credit card spending, with a significant increase in suicide rates amid financial strain.
Daron Acemoglu, an economist at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), recently urged the Turkish government to keep its hands off the CBRT and underlined the importance of monetary policy independence.
It is universally acknowledged that the CBRT needs autonomy. There should be no monetary policy based on instructions coming from the prime minister or president. When you do that, foreign capital will not come, Acemoglu said.
He also expressed his concerns about a possible deepening of Turkey’s current economic crisis.
Nikolay Markov, a senior economist at Pictet Asset Management in Switzerland, said Erdogan was focusing on interest rates because the current borrowing costs in the Turkish economy are too high and have begun to limit domestic demand, which is one of the main pillars. of growth.
The economy definitely needs lower levels for its credit-based model to function properly and increase GDP growth, which is currently not possible due to the still very high core inflation and expectations of high inflation, he told Arab News.
Markov believes that the CBRT is now again committed to providing price stability, and despite recent comments by the president, it will not cut rates in the very near future, and until the disinflation process, so not before the summer.
Kavcioglu is trying to regain some CBRT credibility which he lost after Governor Agbal ousted him in March. The implications for investors are still complex because offshore investors are still not convinced of the CBRT’s full commitment to price stability, as they still think the CBRT depends on political pressure coming from the president, he said.
According to Markov, this will continue to cause market volatility and cheapness in the period ahead.
However, I have the impression that Kavcioglu is essentially a hawk and that he will try to delay the start of the rate cuts as much as possible without offending the president. Overall, I think the earliest possible date for a rate cut is in July. A rate cut in June is off the table, he said.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]