The bar employee cut her PENIS boss with a knife as he tried to rape her





A BAR worker allegedly cut her boss’s penis with a knife as he tried to rape her. The waitress told Spanish police she was trying to resist a sexual assault at a bar just outside Barcelona. 2 Sant Andreu de la Barca near Barcelona, ​​where a local worker is suspected of cutting her boss’s penis Credit: Solarpix The unnamed woman, a Bangladeshi national who is said to be around the age of 35, “surrendered herself” to admit her attack. Her manager was rushed to hospital for an emergency operation so doctors could try to reattach his penis. It was not immediately clear this morning whether the operation had been successful. The incident happened around 2am on Tuesday at a bar in Sant Andreu de la Barca near Barcelona. The woman is being held at a nearby police station after her arrest in the early hours. Detectives have opened an investigation into her allegations that she was acting in self-defense and have not ruled out arresting the bar owner once he is good enough to be questioned. 2 Hospital de Bellvitge where the slice victim was sent for emergency surgery to reattach his penis Credit: Solarpix Local police chief Oscar Carreras said the investigation was still at an “early stage”, adding: “The investigation is focused on uncovering what happened inside the premises. “The injured man went to a police station in Sant Andreu de la Barca. “A woman then showed up at the same police station and made a series of comments about the incident. “We helped the injured person and he was taken to hospital for surgery for severe wounds in his genital area. “The woman was questioned and in her initial statement said she had been a victim of a sexual crime and this is something we are investigating. “The man is the owner of the bar and the woman was working in that bar.” ‘Serious Genital Wounds’ Well-established police sources said the woman had told them he had been harassed for months and had been forced by her boss to have sex on several occasions before she attacked him with a knife during a new rape attempt. The source added: “The woman went to the police herself to explain what had happened. “She said she had cut her boss’ penis as he tried to sexually assault her. “Her allegations are being investigated and the bar owner could be arrested as soon as the hospital says he is well enough to be questioned.” Emergency surgery was performed at Bellvitge Hospital in the city of Hospitals de Llobregat. HOT RED Officially it is officially the hottest day of the year with 28C chili & the next 2 weeks will PART NASS CLASS ACTION Schools in Covid hotspot district should remain closed after half term, union says ‘GARARE MURDER’ Boy, 14, stabbed to death by ‘gang’ was ‘racially abused’ before stabbing CANCELLATION OF COVID Deaths from Covid in the UK increase by 12 after 0 the first day since the pandemic as the highest cases at 4,000 UNITED Wills & Kate ‘closer than ever’ as Meg and Harry split brings ‘unexpected consequences’ ZIJE ON Outbreak of violence in UK as heat and shutdown cause ‘perfect storm’ The owner of the restaurant is also from Bangladesh. In March, Spanish rapper Aaron Beltran was acquitted of charges of cutting off a British man’s apartment’s husband after exile teacher Andrew Breach, 35, told judges he had mutilated himself. Beltran, 31, was warned before his trial in Zaragoza that he could face more than four years in prison if found guilty of injuring his flat girlfriend.







