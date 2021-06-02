The bride dies at her wedding, leading the groom to marry her sister





In a sudden turn of events, a man in Uttar Pradesh, India, married his bride’s sister after his bride collapsed and died at the altar. Times of India reports the scene appeared Thursday night as Mangesh Kumar performed his weddings with his bride-to-be Surbhi. According to media reports, Surbhi complained of “concern” and then collapsed during the wedding rituals. The family rushed her to a medical facility, but unfortunately, she was pronounced dead when she arrived. She reportedly died of a heart attack. According to Newshub, the family brought the body of the dead bride back to their home before cremation, according to local tradition. But the premature death of the bride would not stop the wedding celebrations from taking place. Upon returning home, the groom spoke with Surbhi’s parents to request the marriage of the other girl – the deceased bride’s younger sister. Shockingly, the parents agreed. The ceremony took place as Surbhi’s lifeless body was laid to rest in another room. Angry at the sudden turn of events, Surbhi’s brother Saurabh said, “It was a strange situation as my younger sister’s wedding was being solemnized while my other sister’s dead body was lying in another room.” “We did not know what to do at the time,” the bride’s brother continued Newshub. “Someone who had come to the wedding suggested that my little sister Nisha marry the groom. The two families discussed and agreed on it.” The bride’s uncle spoke to the local store TV9 to express the decision to move forward with the marriage of Surbhi’s son-in-law and younger sister was not easy. “It was a difficult decision for our family,” said Surbhi and Nisha’s uncle. “One girl was lying dead in one room and another’s wedding was taking place in another room. We have never experienced such mixed emotions. The grief over Surbhi’s death and the happiness of [Nisha]the wedding will not sink yet. “ As reported by Newshub, Surbhi’s last rites were performed at the wedding. Mangesh Kumar’s wedding is not the first ceremony from India that ends in such a strange way. Last month, a bride married a wedding guest after her groom disappeared. According to reports, when it became clear that the groom had not disappeared under mysterious circumstances, the bride’s family “explored the pool of potential men at the groom’s wedding” and chose a new groom. They were married at the scene later that day.

