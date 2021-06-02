France extends the Covid vaccine to 12 to 18 year olds

France will start offering Covid-19 vaccines to everyone between June 12 and 18 on June 15, President Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday.

During a visit to the village of Saint-Cirq-Lapopie in southern France, Macron also noted that 50 percent of French adults have now received at least one Covid vaccine stroke, calling it “really a turning point” in inoculation. of the country.

Vaccine supplies have risen sharply recently, prompting officials to open appointments for all adults earlier this week, weeks before the deadline.

With the country just beginning to withdraw from a third severe wave of infections, the Macron government is eager to quickly expand vaccine coverage to slow the spread of variants that could bring about a new catastrophe.

The decision to vaccinate teens comes as some countries debate whether doses should be reserved first for adults who are more vulnerable to the virus, or begin inoculating teens in an effort to protect more populations faster.

But Macron urged people to remain “extremely careful and vigilant” and said keeping face masks out would be required at the moment in some regions.

The 43-year-old president, who himself contracted Covid last December, announced Monday that he and his wife had also received blows.

The country is emerging from its third nationwide blockade, with restaurants and cafes now allowed to serve customers outdoors, and dining indoors is scheduled to begin on June 9th.

Pressure on hospitals has eased, with the number of Covid patients in intensive care declining steadily in recent weeks, with 2,825 severe cases as of Tuesday, from about 6,000 in April.

Macron was in Saint-Cirq-Lapopie to start a nationwide tour ahead of next year’s presidential election, as well as regional elections scheduled for later this month.

This story has been published by a wire agency source with no changes to the text.

