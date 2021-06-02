US announces new overdue tariffs on six countries in response to taxes targeting big tech companies





The six countries subject to tariffs, which are set at 25% of goods worth about $ 2 billion, include Austria, India, Italy, Spain, Turkey and the United Kingdom. The additional duties will be prevented from taking effect for up to 180 days as the US continues negotiations on a proposed global tax regime through the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development and the G20 process, the USTR said. Foreign governments have long complained that big tech companies like Apple, Facebook and Google should pay them more taxes. Some have recently passed taxes specifically targeting revenue generated by such companies, including those based in the US such as Facebook, Google and Amazon. The UK, for example, has imposed a 2% tax on the revenue of social media platforms, search engines and online markets, arguing that because those companies benefit from UK-based users, the UK deserves a portion of these gains. “Implementing current corporate tax rules for businesses operating in the digital economy has led to a mismatch between where profits are taxed and where value is created,” he said. said the UK government The U.S. response to digital services taxes reflects its opposition to what it sees as discriminatory policies targeting large and successful Silicon Valley companies with a global reach. In March, the USTR proposed about $ 880 million in new combined tariffs against the six countries, amid a foreign tax investigation under Section 301 of the 1974 Trade Act. The final tariff figure affecting more than $ 2 billion worth of goods covers imported products including shrimp, carpets, cosmetics, clothing and video game consoles, among others. “The United States remains committed to reaching a consensus on international tax issues through the OECD and G20 processes,” U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai said in a statement. “Today ‘s actions provide time for those negotiations to continue to make progress while maintaining the possibility of setting tariffs under Section 301 if guaranteed in the future.”

