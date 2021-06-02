Sask adds 130 new COVID-19 cases; 1 more death





REGINA – The Saskatchewan government registered 130 new cases of COVID-19 and one more death on Wednesday, along with 116 recoveries. The person who died was in their 70s and from the Northwest area. New cases are found in the Far North (eight); Northwest (13); Central North (eight); Northeast (seven); Saskatoon (46); Central West (one); Central East (two); Regina (22); Southwest (two); South-Central (12); and Southeast (seven). Two other cases are awaiting location information. There are 103 people in hospital across the province the lowest number since November 22, 2020, according to the COVID-19 government panel. Twenty-two of those people are receiving intensive care in the Northwest (one); Central North (three); Saskatoon (10); Central East (one); Regina (six); and South Central areas (one). The seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases is 131. There are 1,285 active cases in the province. More to come … SHASK. PUBLIC SHALNDETSIS ORDERS CAN BE NOTED BEFORE JULY 11 The Saskatchewan government has updated its reopening plan to include a COVID-19 vaccination threshold that will trigger the removal of all remaining public health orders, including the mask mandate and collection limits. The government says it will lift public health orders three weeks after 70 per cent of people aged 12 and over have received their first dose and at least three weeks after starting Step Two. If that threshold is reached by June 20, the province says all restrictions could be lifted by July 11. SHASK. TMP DISORDER AND AFFECT COVID-19 Vaccines The Saskatchewan government has said it will follow new guidelines from the Canadian National Immunization Advisory Committee (NACI) on the interchangeability of second-dose COVID-19 vaccine. NACI changed its guidelines to allow the mixing and matching of COVID-19 vaccines on Tuesday. Federal health officials announced updated guidelines, saying a first dose of AstraZeneca-Oxford / COVISHIELD vaccine could be followed with a second AstraZeneca stroke, or safely combined with a second dose of Pfizer-BioNTech pictures or Moderna “unless contraindicated” 65+ APPLICABLE AGE GROUP FORM P FORR 2nd COVID-19 vaccine doses Second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine are available in Saskatchewan for residents aged 65 and over or for anyone who received the first dose on or before March 22, from 8 a.m. Wednesday. Other individuals eligible for their second doses, including anyone who has been diagnosed or cured of cancer, or anyone who has received a solid organ transplant will receive a letter. Appointments can be made by telephone at 1-833-SASKVAX (727-5829), through the provincial online booking portal, or with a participating pharmacy.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos