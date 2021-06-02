Cycling heroes appear in campaign to mark World Bicycle Day





Ahead of World Bicycle Day, Hero Cycles celebrated everyday heroes who have inspired others from their motivational journeys and encouraged much more to take cycling to the gym, sports, environment or just love it. The company has unveiled an initiative to celebrate these Cycling Heroes as part of its ongoing Road pe Dikhegi, Tabhi Chalegi campaign that has helped shape a dialogue about the need to use cycling and a bicycle-friendly infrastructure in cities. Avira From a pre-teenage girl in (Gurugram), a teenage school in Bengaluru and a 21-year-old professional mountain biker in Shimla, to a woman who cycled 300 km a day in 2015, the multi-platform social media initiative shares stories of ordinary people from all over India who pedal to work, have pursued cycling as a profession, do they stay skilled or just for fun. In its fourth year, World Bicycle Day, celebrated on June 3, draws attention to the benefits of using simple, affordable, clean, and sustainable means of transportation. A total of 30 inspirational stories in the last 30 days appeared in the gloves of Hero Cycles on social media as part of the initiative. Avira Bhatt, 11, conquered the cycling community after crossing 40 km before turning 10 years old. Explaining her special connection to cycling, Avira says, Ever since I was young, I have loved cycling everything about it was a pleasure. As I grew older, I realized its physical and mental health benefits. Over the years, people have shifted to motor transport even though they know how harmful it is to the environment. Cycling can really change your life I urge you to start doing it today. Nihar A resident of Bengaluru, a metropolis known for traffic riots, 17-year-old school Nihar Thakkar is an ardent fan of public transport, cycling and walking and is working to create an app that enhances the modal part of cycling in the neighborhood by creating programs secure infrastructure and community engagement. As someone who is under 18, I can not drive a car; my bike gives me the independence and freedom I want. The cycles have no show and they are very smooth. I think we all need to cycle a lot more, says the annoying teenager. Lakshay Mountain bikers Lakshay Jangid from (Jaipur), a pro stunt pro MTB and world champion and Akshit Gaur from Shimla, National Champion MTB U-19, are emotionally attached to cycling that they consider as a way of life. They have encouraged people to pedal for daily trips to work or to buy food as cycling keeps them healthy and happy. Ludhiana Ritu Mehta, who rode his bike to the Wagah border and the Golden Temple to complete a 162km run in just 9.5 hours in 2021, agrees, Thanks to the bike because I was asked to explore those parts of the Punjab where one could not arrive by car. Cycling is a source of happiness and has become a major part of my life. I encourage you to make it an essential part of your schedule. The month-long activity has helped generate a positive discourse on the need to include cycling, especially at a time when a devastating pandemic is developing across our cities, making public transport use unsafe. We aim to tell the secret lovers of bicycles that there is enough inspiration around them to remove passivity. The campaign aims to provide them with a platform to express their demands and concerns, says Rohit Gothi, CEO, Hero Cycles Ltd.

