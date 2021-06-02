EFF, DA pressure Ramaphosa to fire Mkhize over Digital Vibes scandal

POLITICS

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s plea for patience amid growing calls for him to fire Health Minister Zweli Mkhize over alleged corruption were rejected on Wednesday by the opposition parties – EFF and DA

This came after Ramaphosa told the National Assembly that he had spoken to Mkhize about serious allegations of looting of state funds by Mkhize’s close associates. Under fire company Digital Vibes allegedly awarded an R150 million contract to do public relations work for the health department.

“I had a discussion with the minister and he is fully and completely cooperating on this issue. “And what I can say to South Africans is that I am dealing with this issue and there is full co-operation from the minister,” Ramaphosa said.

“So let this process unfold and then we will know what needs to be done,” he said Wednesday after presenting the presidency budget vote to the National Assembly.

His admission was rejected by opposition parties. EFF leader Julius Malema said the ANC government had mismanaged the Covid-19 vaccine, endangering millions of lives.

“The minister you trusted with the Covid-19 distribution is busy stealing money with unnecessary public relations [efforts] “while nurses and doctors do not have access to vaccines,” said Malema.

He accused the Ramaphosa government of excessive dependence on Western countries for inoculations, saying this had also contributed to the slow access of Covid-19 vaccines.

Malema criticized Ramaphosa and his government for “fixing” on life-saving transactions related to vaccine procurement.

You behave complaining that western countries are stockpiling vaccines. We know that Sinovac has a sufficient degree of efficiency and the Chinese are not amassing it. Russia’s Sputnik is also not gathering. It’s the craze for European and American Covid-19 vaccines motivated by profit that blinds you and your government to alternatives. Julius Malema

On Tuesday, the World Health Organization issued emergency authorization for China’s Sinovac vaccine.

Malema warned the president that he would be blamed for the deaths at Covid-19. “You will be a president who failed to save our people when they needed you. Like in Marikana when our people needed you, you were not there for them. ”

Dean Macpherson of the DA said the ANC leaders were the real pandemic and Ramaphosa had failed in the biggest challenge of his presidency.

“Instead of providing vaccines, your friends were obsessed with stealing money destined for the strikes. “They were the real pandemic in South Africa,” Macpherson said.

“You have remained silent on the biggest test of your leadership – this is alleged corruption involving Health Minister Zweli Mkhize and Digital Vibes.”

He said the ruling party could do nothing because “its sole purpose is to lie, steal and deceive”.

Macpherson dropped the handle, asking Ramaphosa: “Are you okay with having a health minister who is accused, along with his family, of taking advantage of an irregular Vibes Digital contract?”

The President said appropriate measures would be taken when a Special Investigation Unit (SIU) investigation into the Digital Vibes contract was complete.

South Africans do not need time and space, but demanded action as people’s lives depend on it. Dean Macpherson

Ramaphosa, whose speech described what needed to be done to achieve a capable and developing state, said that in order for this to happen, corruption had to be defeated resolutely.

“We are clearing our state-owned enterprises, many of which have taken steps to reclaim even appropriated funds and to prosecute individuals and companies involved in wrongdoing. “We have acted swiftly to address allegations of corruption in Covid-19-related procurement,” the president said.

“This includes a wide range of investigations by the SIU, which uncovered several cases of corruption and which have resulted in disciplinary and criminal action and steps to recover the stolen funds.”