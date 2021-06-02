Brexit News: Keir Starmer Faces Electoral Horror Show – Opposition in Chaos | MB | tidings





Ahead of the by-elections in Chesham and Amersham, and Batley and Spen, Sir Keir’s approval of Leave party voters in his party remains low. Speaking to Express.co.uk, senior research manager Chris Curtis at Opinium, revealed that Sir Keir’s approval rating last year is now “gone”. With both countries voting for Brexit and Sir Keir failing to match the PM’s popularity, the poll warned Labor could decide on more electoral pains.

Mr Curtis said: “The only thing you have to do is try to get some Left voters and start winning some of those red wall seats again. “Though things are currently going well, he is not doing a particularly good job. “So in our most recent polls, only 17 percent of Holiday Voters approved of the work he was doing compared to 36 percent of Remaining Voters.” Last month, Labor lost Hartlepool to the Tories for the first time in 62 years, which was only the second time a ruling party had taken a seat from the Opposition in an by-election.

Following the by-election result, Sir Keir’s rating fell on his party, while Boris Johnson remained high. The prime minister has benefited from the rapid release of vaccines, while the public has also acknowledged the difficult decisions the government has had to make during the pandemic. Mr Curtis added: “So if we look at the people who voted Labor in the last election, only 44 per cent approve of the work he is doing, while 27 per cent say they neither approve nor approve it while only 29 per cent approve. the work he is doing, which are not good numbers. “This is not good levels of trust in your leadership. ONLY IN: France threatens to take ‘coercive’ action against UK for fisheries

The headquarters is targeted by the Tories as part of their second push into the Red Wall countries. Ahead of the election, former Shadow Cabinet member Diane Abbott claimed that the Labor leader should step down if he loses the seat. After the humiliating loss to Hartlepool, Ms Abbott warned that they would be “curtains” for Sir Keir if he lost a second place. Ms Abbott also indicated that the party left could support Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham for a leadership bid.

She told The Guardian: “Support from the large ethnic minority electorate could allow the party to retain its seat and Starmer to be hanged as Labor leader. “But if Job loses again, there must surely be curtains for him. “And then it may be that Andy Burnham’s time will have come.”

Although a stronghold of Labor, in 2019 Batley and Spen were won by a majority of only 3,525 votes. Hartlepool, who is now Tory, won by a majority of 3,596 in the last general election in a worrying sign for Sir Keir.







