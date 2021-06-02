An expert’s view of a current event.

According to a troubling group of census results released in mid-May, China has experienced a significant decline in births in recent years. The results sparked beer anger among those who have warned that China could pursue the so-called The trajectory of Japan (The Japanese population was shaken over the past decade after reaching 128 million in 2010) and suffers a labor deficit as a birth reservoir.

China has long been concerned about population trends. In 2016, she scrapped her one-child policy over the decades in part in an effort to encourage larger families. But that move alone was apparently insufficient to block the rapid decline. And so, this week, the Chinese Communist Party after a meeting of the Politburo declared that married couples will be allowed to have up to three children. And so the three-child Chinas policy was introduced, although the exact details and dates of implementation remain unclear.

In many ways, Beijing’s rapid response to census data and broader demographic trends sums up exactly how policymaking works in the country’s top teams. On most important domestic issues, the party feels the pulse of the people through a mix of local officials transmitting information gathered from online forums and offline consultations and information from research groups and academic advisors.

Many of the latter group have consistently signaled that China needs to review its population policies. Huang Wenzheng, a population studies expert at the Center for China and Globalization, a Beijing-based think tank, has warned a imminent population decline in 2021 or 2022 and the potential risks of continued massive birth declines. It makes sense, then, that in the face of such an analysis and then the difficult facts of the census, Beijing felt the need to act.

Yet despite the parties’ response, many Chinese remain skeptical of politics with three children. Three dominant criticisms have emerged.

First, politics neglects the root causes of why Chinese citizens, particularly growing and well-made middle-class families are wary of having children. Si Yafu demographics mark to New York Times, Many people do not want to have a second child, let alone a third child. Removing restrictions alone does little to address the structural barriers to decent life prospects for future generations, the main barriers to having children, along with the burden of childcare, education, and so on for aspiring parents.

As a netizen complainI rather look for three men than to have three children. It is very expensive! Indeed, high living costs, housing prices, and education costs, especially in crowded cities, make raising children increasingly unaffordable for the vast majority of the Chinese population. For one March survey of 1,938 millennia from Daily China YouthCenter for Social Studies, 67.3 percent of young people cited the inability to find home help as the main reason why they were unwilling to have a second child.

Chinese cities are also increasingly subject to secondary issues commonly associated with urban sprawl and overcrowding, including traffic jams, environmental pollution, and infrastructure congestion. Even in rural areas, where labor-intensive industries are gradually being replaced by manufacturing and the like, having three (or more) children is no longer an advantage.

As it stands, the proposed policy for three children does not have any substantial positive incentive or mechanism to encourage larger families, such as aggressive measures introduced by Singapore to stimulate births, through child relief and medical subsidies, to give priority to families with more than two children in the ranks of public housing and to provide tax deductions for young mothers. If Beijing is serious about resolving its demographic crisis, it must offer more to its citizens who decide to undertake the so-called noble task of having more than two children.

Second, the proposed changes, once again, pay little attention to the experiences, rights and interests of Chinese women, who have found themselves constantly pulling straw when it comes to countries’ seismic changes in demographic policy. or Weibo feministe noted that in the absence of policies and protections that support our fundamental socio-economic freedoms, I can not see women having more children when doing so would greatly jeopardize our careers and future plans.

Participation and presence of women at the highest levels of Chinese corporations have fallen steadily since 1990 at the peak of liberalization and rapid economic opening of the country, which brought with it many obstacles usually associated with the neoliberal and patriarchal economy. As of 2019, less than 10 percent of the board directors in the listed companies were female. One factor is the view that successful women would eventually have children (numerous), so it would be a safer bet for corporations to invest in men who are supposedly not burdened by the burden of childcare. Chinese women, as in many countries, find themselves forced to choose between continuity in their careers and childbirth. Given Chinas increasingly cutting the corporate environment and the need for a stable income in a troubled economy, many choose the former.

More fundamentally, as the scholar Yunxiang Yan argues, Chinese society especially women and youth are increasingly individualistic, with a pronounced emphasis on individual choice. More than previous generations, millennial and Generation Z Chinese women have challenged traditional expectations of marrying, having children, and quitting their jobs.

Thus, the policy with three children errs on one issue on the demand side (if women want to have children) on one issue on the supply side (if families are given the opportunity to have children). To tackle the real issue, Beijing will have to significantly reduce the costs and risks associated with childcare, the burdens placed on full-time workers also charged with mortgages and insurance, and provide sensitivity training. of cultural and social norms that push for a more equal division of labor in the family. Women colloquially carry half the sky, but the reality is that they end up carrying most of the burden of raising a child.

Finally, of course, there is the ethical question of what the government should do with children and families challenging government policies. Generations of children were born under radarthe excessive births who fell behind the politics of a child. The existence of these children was illegal under Chinese law at the time and they were unlikely to register in the state; many were consequently barred entry for education, health care and fundamental rights. THESE heihaizi, as they are called, their rights must be recognized, and the injustices done to them must be acknowledged by the state. Compensation is a moral necessity, as argued by many whose parents were severely penalized when their heihaizi children were discovered by the state.

Adopting such policies will not necessarily stimulate families’ interest in raising children, more than ethical consumerism would push people to consume more. However, not just the quantity that matters. Quality of life is of equal importance, especially to those who have long been excluded from the political system and public infrastructure.

Looking to the future, some commentators including researchers at People’s Bank of Chinahave even called on Beijing to lift all restrictions on births in order to provide strong legal protections to surplus children who, even under the new policy, would still be born out of law.

Officials and academics have said so bookings in connection with the desire to remove all restrictions on births, fearing uncontrollable population growth, as in the early days of the Communist Party rule. However, such fears are clearly overwhelmed; Today’s China is not comparable in any form or meaningful form to the China of the 1970s: It has a substantial and ever-growing middle class of highly educated, technical, and skilled workers who are unlikely to want more than one child; Extremely improved literacy rates and access to contraception in rural villages have greatly mitigated the possibility of rural overcrowding. If anything, measures aimed at population control in general need to be radically calmed down, as the country faces issues including an aging population and a reduced demographic and labor dividend.

Chinese citizens have different criticisms of politics with three children, and how Beijing responds could be a critical test of its ability to measure and understand its public.