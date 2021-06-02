WTTC says reopening international travel could create 2 million jobs





The World Tourism and Tourism Council (WTTC) released data suggesting that more than two million jobs could be created if international travel reopens before the busy summer period. While the WTTC remains optimistic about the future, officials warned that if current restrictions continue and international travel is not allowed to resume at a higher capacity, the potential job recovery will be cut in half to just one million generated. advertisement Now in trend WTTC data revealed that the $ 105 billion contribution of the travel and tourism sectors to the national economy could be jeopardized if international travel remains limited. The livelihoods of millions of people working in the industry would also be ruined. Travelers to the U.S. are eager to join family and friends around the world, said WTTC Senior Vice President Virginia Messina. The country needs to take advantage of the successful spread of vaccines to restore international mobility safely. With the US being the largest contributor to the global Travel and Tourism economy, the country’s recovery plays an important role in the global sector recovery. The study found that the growing number of vaccinated Americans has boosted consumer confidence in booking and planning future vacations, but travel and tourism jobs within the U.S. fell 33.2 percent in 2020, to 5.51 million. work. Despite the economic downturn caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the US has maintained its lead as the largest contributor to travel and tourism in the global sector. The WTTC warns that the continuing lack of international travel could threaten the position of nations as a major hub for business and leisure travel. Domestic stays and travel cannot fill the huge financial hole left by the collapse of international travel and the scant benefits it has across the supply chain, Messina continued. While protecting public health is the number one priority, if the government continues its extremely cautious approach, hundreds of thousands of other jobs could be lost and many businesses related to Travel and Tourism will not survive.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos