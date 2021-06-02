Colombian protesters demand police reform, sensitivity

In the Calipso neighborhood of Cali, Colombia, the main road is blocked with stones, bricks and bright orange barriers. As a police helicopter flies over the roadblock, youths with faces cover the direct traffic and keep an eye on who enters the neighborhood.

Dozens of these roadblocks have been set up across Colombia to put pressure on the government to meet protesters’ demands, and in some cases, to keep police away.

We are being killed, said a protester wearing a black ski mask, who did not want to be named because of security concerns. He held several cases of bullets in his hand and said they came from guns fired by police.

Police violence has been an old problem everywhere in Colombia, according to a human rights group. more than 80 people were killed by officers in 2020.

In a new wave of protests that began on April 28, after the government proposed tax increases, many demonstrators say police shot, beat and injured them with tear gas canisters.

At least 42 people have been killed in clashes with police during the protests, according to Colombia The ombudsman for human rights.

And now, protesters say their main demands are focused on police reform and justice for victims.

Until there is … truth, there can be no real peace, said Ana Maria Velasquez, an artist who appeared at a recent march in Cali, dressed in black to mourn the latest victims of violence police.

During the protests, many videos circulated on the internet showing police using excessive force against protesters, causing outrage among civilians.

In a recorded incident with a cell phone, a police officer shot the gun in the direction of a young man who had kicked him in a protest and was trying to flee. The man fell to the ground and died.

Another video showed police used a rocket launcher placed on top of an armored vehicle to fire multiple tear gas canisters at an angry crowd, putting their lives in danger.

Even protesters at peaceful events say they have been attacked.

Juan Camilo Suarez was shot with a rubber bullet in his right eye while pursuing a vigil for protest victims that police eventually interrupted. Doctors have told Suarez that he will lose most of his vision in that eye.

It hurts me not to be able to claim our rights peacefully, said the 22-year-old student. There were children and the elderly.

The Colombian government says the protests have been difficult to deal with because they have sometimes turned into riots in which police officers also face firearms or attacks with stones and homemade bombs.

In a recent debate in Congress, Defense Secretary Diego Molano said members of rebel groups have infiltrated protests in cities like Cali, where bus stops have been set it on fire. In nearby Tulua, the local court building burned down last week by unidentified men wearing hoods.

What we have seen is not just vandalism, Molano said. It’s a premeditated attack on the city and the government.

But many experts say one reason these protests have been so violent is that Colombian police officers are not properly trained to deal with large civilian crowds especially when they become hostile.

This is because for decades, Colombian police have been determined to fight rebel groups and heavily armed drug trafficking gangs.

Many of the officers in charge of patrolling and defending these protests are actually trained to wage war, said Juan Pappier, a senior researcher at Human Rights Watch.

And this is very dangerous. Because while soldiers are trained to kill enemies in war, police officers must be trained to escalate and use as little force as possible.

Human Rights Watch says it has documented nine cases in which police have killed demonstrators with firearms in recent protests; and four other cases where police killed protesters with tear gas canisters and other equipment set up to disperse crowds.

Because of incidents like these, protesters say they want the anti-rioting mobile team, which has been responsible for many abuses, to disband.

They also want the police to be held accountable in civil courts. Currently, police officers who commit crimes in Colombia are tried by military courts.

Pappier says penalties for injuring protesters are extremely rare.

Military courts are part of the police, they are made up of police officers, so there is a tendency for police officers to be gentle with their partners, to be gentle with their colleagues, he said.

The Colombian government has not complied with these demands. For President Ivan Duque proposes the placement of body cameras on officers, and changing their uniforms to make it easier to identify those who commit crimes.

Police need to understand that they also make mistakes. … We need to have more responsibility and sensitivity. Juan Camilo Suarez, 22, student and protester

For Camilo Suarez, who lost his sight in his right eye, this is simply not enough. Police need to understand that they also make mistakes, he said. We need to have more responsibility and sensitivity.