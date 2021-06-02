Manny Pacquiao emerges as an obstacle to Duterte’s inheritance plans

Boxer-turned-politician Manny Pacquiao is emerging as an obstacle to Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte’s succession plans when his only six-year term ends next year.

Pacquiao, a loyal ally of Duterte since his shocking victory in the 2016 election, has ranked loyal to the strong leader since he became interim chairman of the ruling PDP-Laban party in December. Tensions rose last week when Pacquiao urged members to ignore a meeting called by a rival who urged Duterte to choose the party’s 2022 presidential candidate and run for vice president.

This party resolution opened the door for the 76-year-old leader to stay in a senior government post as he seeks to avoid criminal charges after stepping down, a common occurrence in the Philippines. But it also complicates the presidential ambitions of Pacquiao, 42, who will be eligible to run for first place for the first time.

The boxer, who is set to fight undefeated rival Errol Spence Jr. in Las Vegas on Aug. 21, faces stiff competition for Duterte approval ahead of the May 2022 vote. as well as his aides Senator Christopher “Bong” Go and Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. – the only son of the former Philippine dictator.

‘It’s about individuals’

However because of Pacquiao’s star power and wealth, he may be the only candidate who can run an independent campaign if Duterte supports someone else. And given both greetings from the southern Philippines, a race between their camps risks splitting the vote and opening the door for opposition figures to take over the presidency.

“Duterte will want to make sure he avoids possible legal action against him after leaving office, so obviously he has a clear interest in making sure his person is the next president,” Peter said. Mumford, Head of Southeast Asia and South Asia Eurasia Group. “Pacquiao could actually have had a stroke even without Duterte’s blessing,” he added. “Parties are not so important in the Philippine elections – it is about individuals.”

or poll released in April by Pulse Asia Research Inc., one of the most trusted in the Philippines, found that Sara Duterte was the public’s main choice to be the next president. Pacquiao was in a statistical draw for the latter with Marcos Jr., Manila Mayor Isko Moreno and Senator Grace Poe.

Manny Pacquiao, with Rodrigo Duterte, right, in General Santos, Philippines, in 2017. Photography: Jeoffrey Maitem / Getty Images

Back in 2016, when Pacquiao allied with Duterte, he defended the resurgence of the death penalty for heinous crimes and supported Duterte’s deadly campaign against illegal drugs, which saw thousands of extrajudicial killings. Recently, however, the boxer has sought to distinguish himself from the president.

In late April, Pacquiao said he wrote a letter to the Chinese ambassador urging him to tow his country’s ships to parts claimed by the Philippines in the South China Sea, and later described Duterte’s response to the crisis as “ missingPacquiao also sent a letter to US President Joe Biden through the embassy seeking to facilitate the early delivery of Moderna Inc. Covid-19 vaccines.

No ‘Decline’

Pacquiao has not yet stated his intention to run in the May elections. Calls to his office were not returned. During a speech to the Senate on Wednesday, he said the party should focus on shutting down the epidemic and power in the capital, Manila, instead of politics.

“Let us stop this attitude. Let’s start politicizing when it’s election time. “When it’s not election time yet, let ‘s do our job as public officials first,” Pacquiao said.

Harry Roque, a spokesman for Duterte, dismissed any notion of a rift between the two men. “I do not think there is any decline,” he told a news conference last month. “So far, the president remains a big fan of Senator Pacquiao in terms of strength and boxing. Let’s leave it at that.”

Duterte takes party pressure to stay in power after his term ends

Still, some in the party have questioned Pacquiao’s leadership role, leading to internal strife last week. Raul Lambino, a senior party official, said Pacquiao was never elected as party president even as he vowed to support the boxer if he ever voted.

The maneuver is likely to continue until candidates must formally submit to run in October, according to Edmund Tayao, executive director of the Local Government Development Foundation and a faculty member of the Ateneo School of Government.

“The administration, the party and the president himself are keeping the options open,” he said.

– With the help of Andreo Calonzo and Ditas B Lopez