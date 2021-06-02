EXPLOSIVE Amazon begins UK staff testing for coronavirus variants





Amazon (AMZN.O) is testing its front-line staff in Britain for coronavirus variants and giving data to public health officials, including hotspots where a first strain in India is spreading rapidly. The retail giant opened COVID-19 testing labs in the UK and US last year to provide volunteer testing for staff and can now also test for variants in Britain, where scientists have pioneered coronavirus genome sequencing. . Aided by a rapid distribution of vaccines, Britain is on the verge of reopening its economy after months of blockages, but the first Delta variant in India has spread, including to areas where Amazon has its own laboratory and several compliance centers. Luke Meredith, director of Amazon Diagnostic Laboratory in Britain, said the company was open to providing the same service in the United States and did not rule out making its testing program available to the UK public in the future. “It’s very important that we accept the fact that variants can transmit in different ways, they have different responses to vaccines, they can have different effects on human health,” he told Reuters. “This is a learning phase.” The coronavirus pandemic has killed 3.7 million people, forcing governments, companies and society to rethink how people work, travel and socialize. Some initial studies show that the Delta variant spreads more easily. Amazon testing is available to around 30,000 front-line staff in the UK, working in warehouses and logistics. The British lab has already processed more than 900,000 tests since it opened in September, including its sites in Europe. Meredith, who previously worked for the World Health Organization and the University of Cambridge, said Public Health England had been keen to obtain additional data to help track the spread of the variants. Asked if Amazon would make testing facilities available to the public in Britain, where the cost of private trials could run into the hundreds of pounds for international travel, Meredith said it was too soon to tell. “I do not think we can rule anything out at this point in time, this is a decision that needs to be made, but now we want to focus only on our staff,” he said. Our standards: Principles of Trust of Thomson Reuters.

