Building the review of the largest nuclear power stations in the Britains, so boring is a masterpiece! | Television

This program was so boring. How boring? Let’s put it this way. She was dealing with a boring 130 meter long car that is boring in three holes under the Jurassic bed of Bristol Channels. Machines an even more boring car than the boring one through the Chilterns to make rail travel to or from Birmingham less boring. If only it were possible. The machine is so boring that it doesn’t have a name, though if there was a public vote it would be called Borey McBoreface.

First, we saw the boring car arriving by barge, then loaded onto trucks and driven under police escort through the lanes of Somerset. This sequence was so incident-free that it resembled a BBC four-hour film with a sleigh ride through the tundra in real time. At least the tundra film had bark. Director Matt Stimpson had only one answer to the question Where did all the exchangeable male engineers go in gills and shadows? Actually not right: it was a female engineer, whom we saw checking that the ambient temperature did not rise too fast to make the concrete set too quickly. Which was not at all boring.

Then, presumably, something happened. A tractor blocked the road of the convoys. Could this tractor stop the $ 22 billion project for a plant due to generating 3.2 gigawatts of energy, supplying about 7% of total electricity in the UK? Can the tractor stop the Hinkley Point C from becoming operational in 2025? Was this passive resistance by the nuclear protesters otherwise minimally represented in this BBC Two documentary?

Sadly, the answer to all of these questions was no. The farmer turned into a layman. The driver waved his thanks and continued on to his destination. Honey, that was exciting.

Then we saw the boring car in action. That, said one engineer, is what we expected. Talk about yourself. It has to be tricky to film a boring underwater machine in action, so Stimpson cut into a graph showing how pre-cast concrete panels are installed by automated paws (if that’s the right word) while the machine drills and debris flow back through some inner tube (I am not an engineer).

This documentary, made in collaboration with the Open University, was educational. I learned that it is a duller thing than watching the paint dry, that is, watching the concrete pour. And not just any old concrete, but 9,000 cubic feet of special concrete to a about 56 feet in diameter and a few feet deep. And not just some old spill but an uninterrupted spill lasting 70 hours, supervised by a man drinking from a concrete heart mug. If there has ever been a more boring ejaculation, do not feel like you have to tell me about it.

The spill had a moment of danger. Engineers worried that the sun could dry out the concrete too quickly, causing cracks through which water could seep. This, you would think, would be catastrophic for the reactors to be installed on this concrete foundation inside walls so strong that they can withstand earthquakes, tsunamis, planes and cross fingers, Chernobyl part two. Fortunately, the spill ended without cracking. There was also a man with a hose pressed over the concrete to irrigate it so it did not harden too quickly. I know this because I saw him doing it for a few minutes of my life. I will never come back.

None of the above should be taken as a suggestion that I have not enjoyed this program. That was the bravery of the old school. Instead of arriving at some caffeinated dolls over the production of rolls in Manchester (Gregg Wallace) or the production of Volkswagen canteen sausage in Wolfsburg (Richard Hammond), Stimpson dared to do a fact-packed program with quiet voice by Priyanga Burford. It unfolded with the necessary gentleness and professional integrity of Chris Whitty looking for the next slide. Through this boring approach, something magical came out. Like Chartres Cathedral, Hinkley Point C is being made by anonymous people whose work is rarely sung. But unlike the first, it is not dedicated to the glory of God but to meeting British energy consumption, which is expected to double by 2050.

Questions remain. Is nuclear power a solution to the energy gap approaching Britains? Where will nuclear waste go? Can we send it with our recycling to Turkey, and if not why not? Are we happy that a Franco-Chinese collaboration has its fingers on the Somersets core button? Will blocking delay the project? Where does all that rubble go? Quantocks, you answer. There is no need for that language.

One last question. In the kitchens, two men were stirring a large pot. Need more cumin, said one. They were making probably the biggest Moroccan shepherds in the world for famous workers. I wrote in my notebook: Do Moroccans eat Moroccan shepherd pie control. It seems very impossible. Reading it now, I realize it was not this program that was boring. It’s me.