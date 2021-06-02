Germany recognizes the centuries-old genocide of the colonial era





Germany and Namibia have reached an understanding after more than five years of controversial negotiations over crimes committed by German colonial power against the indigenous people Herero and Nama in its former colony between 1904 and 1908. German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas has apologized for the atrocities on behalf of his government in a statement Friday, May 28, apologizing for the “crimes of German colonial rule” which were officially recognized as genocide. Our goal was and is to find a common path to true reconciliation in memory of the victims. Part of this is to name what happened during the German colonization of what is today Namibia, and especially the atrocities between 1904 and 1908, without sparing and without delay, said Maas in his statement. We will now officially call these events as they are from today’s perspective: genocide. Germany will pay Namibia $ 1.3 billion for reconstruction and development projects in the country as a gesture of recognition of the immeasurable suffering caused to the victims, Maas said in a move towards reconciliation more than 100 years after the events. During that time, when the country was known as Southwest German Africa, colonial forces violently killed over 80,000 members of the indigenous peoples of Herero and Nama when they rebelled against the seizure of colonial lands. German soldiers shot some people directly, while others were driven into the desert without food and water. Thousands were beaten, starved to death and worked to death in concentration camps in the Kalahari Desert. While German and Namibian negotiators say members of the Herero and Nama communities were involved in the reconciliation process, victims’ group leaders have rejected the outcome, citing concerns that the money will not reach the descendants of those who disappeared. Paramount chief Herero Vekuii Rukoro said victim groups expect monetary reparations to be in the form of a collective payment to the descendants of those killed and expelled from their land during the genocide, many of whom live in poverty in crowded settlements on the borders of Namibian society. According to a member of the Herero Genocide Foundation Esther muinjangue, a problem with the deal is that development projects will not benefit Hereros and Namas whose ancestors fled the genocide in Botswana and South Africa. Meanwhile, the German Foreign Ministry said that projects related to the recognition of genocide will be focused issues of concern for those areas inhabited by Herero and Nama, including land reform, agriculture, rural infrastructure, water supply, and job creation. The crimes of German colonial rule have long strained relations with Namibia. There can be no book closure about the past, Maas said. However, acknowledging guilt and our apology is an important step towards acknowledging crimes and shaping the future together, he concluded. German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier will make a formal apology to a ceremony in the Namibian parliament, according to German media. Pauline Getzoyan is the editor of Armenian Weekly and an active member of the Rhode Island Armenian community. A longtime member of the ARF and ARS Providence, she currently serves as chair of the local ARS chapter Ani. She is also a former member of the ARS Central Executive Board. A longtime advocate for genocide education through her work with the NEW ANC, Pauline is co-chair of the RI branch of the Genocide Education Project. In addition, she has been an additional reading and writing development instructor in the English department at Community College of Rhode Island since 2005.







