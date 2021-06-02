With a sniff of the European fire ant, spiders get antsy: SFU study





Despite the findings, humans should not use aggressive and invasive European fire ants to get rid of spiders, the researchers said. PNG

Content of the article Are you afraid of spiders? Ants can help. A new study by Simon Fraser University researchers has found that chemicals given by ants, their natural predator, are a deterrent to spiders and could potentially be used to create an effective remedy to repel any unwanted guest with eight feet. We were interested in finding a chemical that could be used to repel spiders, said co-author and PhD candidate Andreas Fischer. Many people are afraid of spiders and there is nothing on the market now that can get rid of them without pesticides and environmentally healthy. To test their hypothesis, the researchers exposed filter paper for 12 hours to three species of ants, then offered four different species of spiders commonly found in BC, a choice between filter paper exposed by ants and unexposed filter paper. They found that the chemical deposits of European fire ants, an invasive species known as aggressive scavengers, prevented black widows, black widows, stray spiders, and, to a lesser extent, crossbred spiders.

Content of the article This may be because spiders cross their scrolls high above the ground and are less likely to encounter European fire ants than other species and may not have the opportunity to learn about the chemical signs of predatory ants, Fischer said. The spiders had no reaction to the chemicals released by the black garden ants and the western carpet ants. jpg But that does not mean people should start using European fire ants as pest control, Fischer stressed. This is not a joke, he said. These ants are very aggressive. They are terrible pests and have been found in Vancouver to lower real estate values ​​after a property is infected because it is impossible to get rid of them. The next step for researchers is to identify the chemical, which, if safe for humans, could lead to a product on the market for several years. Fischer hopes he can start working on this next year once pandemic restrictions on research projects are eased, and he can have a larger research team. This is the most promising road we have seen in years, he said. It’s really exciting for us. The study, published last month in Royal Society Open Science, is also authored by Prof. SFU Gerhard Gries, University student Tea Dong and University of Toronto Yerin Lee. [email protected] twitter.com/cherylchan







