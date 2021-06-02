Job Proposal for Kong MLA Boys Not Received in Punjab Cabinet Meet





The proposal to appoint the sons of two Congressional MLAs as a deputy police watchdog (DSP) and a tehsildar was not accepted at the Punjab cabinet meeting on Wednesday. Prime Minister Amarinder Singh chaired the meeting, which was held via video conference. Of the 34 items, including the report of the Punjab Payments Commission, for discussion, only three were taken after state governments concentrated in Delhi, where the three-member high-power committee is hearing complaints from opposing ministers and the MLA, accustomed. The Cabinet gave its approval to carve Malerkotla as the 23rd district of the state, as previously announced by Amarinder Singh. The CM in Eid-ul-Fitr (May 14) had announced the decision to make Malerkotla a full circle, fulfilling a long-standing request of local residents. The Council of Ministers also gave the courage to update the Amargarh sub-tahsil as a subdivision / tahsil. The Malerkotla district will consist of three subdivisions Malerkotla, Ahmedgarh and Amargarh which will have 192 villages, 62 patwar counties and 6 kanungo counties. The Cabinet authorized the CM to approve the creation of new posts for the offices of the 12 departments viz. police; rural development and panchayats; social justice and minorities; agriculture and farmers’ welfare; social security and development of women and children; health; education (primary and secondary); social security, employment generation; industry and trade; food, civil supplies and consumer affairs; and finance. The Cabinet also approved the creation of the Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) for the operation and maintenance of large surface water supply schemes in many villages across the state. SPV will be a Punjab Rural Water utility Company (Enterprise) Company under the water supply and sewerage department. The Council of Ministers also approved the approval to open an account in the name of the SPV, with money from seeds of 25 crore allocated from World Bank funds (64%) and the state budget (36%) to support its operation for the first five years. The Water Supply and Sewerage Department is in the process of executing five new multi-village surface water supply projects covering 612 villages in the Amritsar, Tarn Taran and Gurdaspur regions and another project covering 408 villages in the blocks affected by fluoride in Patiala and Fatehgarh Sahib districts. These projects are under construction. Another project, covering 39 villages in the Rupnagar district (Nurpurbedi block) affected by iron / arsenic, was commissioned in 2019. In addition, a project in Moga district, based on the design, operation and transfer model (DBOT) , completed in January 2021 at 218.56 crore, benefiting 85 villages. The CPS will institutionalize mechanisms and SOPs for billing and timely collection of contractors for wholesale water use and provide social, institutional and technical support to gram panchayat water supply committees, group level committees and committees. of the scheme level.

