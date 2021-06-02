The palace barred ethnic minorities from holding office until the late 1960s





Queens advisers banned colored immigrants or foreigners from clerical posts in the royal family until at least the late 1960s, archive documents have revealed. Newspapers, reported by Guardian, also described how in the late 1960s, civil servants and senior government officials negotiated with royal aides an exemption for the Queen and family from legislation designed to prevent racial and sex discrimination. The legislation was passed in the mid-1970s by a Labor government which pushed for far-reaching social reforms in Britain. But the royal distribution was agreed which meant that the Race Relations Board dealt with allegations of racial discrimination made by members of the royal family rather than by the courts. The exemption remains in effect under the Equality Act 2010 which replaced the 1976 Race Relations Act, the 1975 Gender Discrimination Act and the 1970 Equal Pay Act, the Guardian reported. A BuckinghamPalaces spokeswoman said the Queen and family agree with the current Equality Act in principle and in practice, adding: Claims based on a second-hand chat account from over 50 years ago should not be used to extract or draw conclusions about present-day events or operations. Recommended The documents also revealed that in 1968 Queens’s chief financial manager told civil servants that it was not practical to hire colored or foreign immigrants in clerical roles in the royal family. Data on representation were not kept in the palace before the 1990s, so it is not known when minorities were first employed in clerical roles. Newspapers report on documents she has uncovered about the use of the parliamentary procedure known as the Consent of Queens, which requires the approval of monarchs before legislation – which could affect royal prerogative or the private interests of sovereigns – can be passed by Parliament. The revelations are likely to shed further light on the Royal Families’s attitudes to the race following recent allegations by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex that an unnamed king commented on how dark their son Archies skin tone might have been. before he was born. The Duke of Cambridge has defended the monarchy against the claims of Harry and Meghans, saying soon after they were made they were not a racist family. A BuckinghamPalaces spokesman added: The principles of Crown Enforcement and Crown Consent have long been established and widely recognized. The Royal Family and the Sovereign comply with the provisions of the Equality Act, in principle and in practice. This is reflected in the diversity, inclusion and dignity in the policies, procedures and work practices within the Royal Family. Any complaint that may be filed under the Law follows a formal process that provides a means of hearing and correcting any complaint. Additional reporting by PA

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos