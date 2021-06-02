Pentagon chief Austin to discuss Iran’s ‘malignant’ behavior with Israeli defense minister





Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin will meet with Israeli counterpart Benny Gantz on Thursday to discuss both the refilling of the Iron Dome and security issues raised by Iran. Gantz will also meet with Secretary of State Antony Blinken and National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, the Gantz office said, and the talks will include talks on the U.S. that could potentially join the 2015 Iran nuclear deal as well as how to maintain Israel’s military supremacy in the region. “Among the things they will talk about are regional security issues,” said Pentagon spokesman John Kirby. “Iran and its malignant behavior in the region will certainly show up.” Gantz is expected to ask for $ 1 billion to salvage Israel’s Iron Dome defense system after it was destroyed by an 11-day war with Hamas in Gaza. President Biden, opposing progressive members of his party, vowed to help Israel replenish the system as well as work with the Palestinian Authority to rebuild Gaza. He also approved a $ 735 million arms sale to Israel. Gantz has taken a softer tone than Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on the Iran nuclear deal. Netanyahu has said he would be willing to risk “friction” with the US if it enters into the 2015 agreement. OPPORTUNITY PALR NUCLEAR AGREEMENT OF NETANYAHU SLAMS IRAN “If we have to choose, I hope it does not happen between sticking to our great friend the United States and eliminating the existential threat by eliminating the existential threat,” Netanyahu won at Tuesday’s swearing-in ceremony for new Mossad chief David Barnea. But in a video following Netanyahu’s covert threat, Gantz praised the Biden administration as Israel’s true friends and called it “challenging rhetoric.” “The United States was and will continue to be Israel’s most important ally in maintaining security and security supremacy in the region that Israel has and will not have a better partner than the US even if there is disagreement, they will “They are resolved behind closed doors and not with challenging rhetoric that could undermine Israel ‘s security,” he said. “Iran is a threat to regional stability and world peace. It is a country that promotes terrorism and is advancing a nuclear program that is dangerous to the state of Israel,” Gantz continued. “Still, Israel is the strongest country in the region.” Iran Nuclear Deal: Resume High-Level Talks The U.S. has been in talks in Vienna, Austria, to reinstate the Joint General Plan of Action (JCPOA), which relieves Iran of sanctions in exchange for a perceived reduction in nuclear activity, a Biden campaign promise. United States withdrew from the historic 2015 to 2018 post agreement Donald Trump said the pact had to be renegotiated. CLICK HERE TG GET THE Fox News APPLICATION Iran reacted by steadily increasing its breaches of the agreement. Both Iran and the United States have argued that the other should make the first move. Biden says Iran must return to the circumstances before the US can return to the deal, and Iran has said it is prepared to reverse all its violations, but Washington must lift all sanctions imposed under Trump

