Biden may redefine US approach to Israeli-Palestinian conflict

An expert’s view of a current event.

June 2, 2021, at 16:09

The Israeli-Palestinian conflict, more than many others, is one where words carry heavy baggage. Every word is armed and politically charged, and a change in wording can change the story.

Which is why, for decades, successive U.S. presidents, in addition to former U.S. President Donald Trump, have stood in a predictable scenario. US President Joe Biden, during the latest wave of violence between Israel and Hamas, was no different. During the fighting, Biden conveyed his unwavering support for Israel’s security and for Israel’s legitimate right to defend itself and its people by protecting civilians. But when it came time to talk about a ceasefire between the two sides, Biden also stressed that Israelis and Palestinians deserve equal measures of freedom, prosperity and democracy. It’s a phrase that has been taken up and repeated by other senior administration officials, including US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who added and underlined the word dignity.

At face value, none of them sound out of the ordinary. Trump aside, the United States has paid a lot of service to the edge of democratic values, freedom and justice. Even in relation to the Israel-Palestine conflict, the United States has implied more freedom and dignity to the Palestinians since former US President George W. Bush developed the Roadmap to Peace in the East and similar promises were part of the campaign platform. of Bidens for the 2020 elections.

But if it really applies to U.S. policy, Bidens’s seemingly subtle change has the potential to break the glass in the United States’ long-standing approach to the conflict and to Israel in particular. And it provides an example of a textbook on how Biden can go about his foreign policy focus on democracy, human rights, and international law by applying these American values ​​to the treatment of Palestinians.

For decades, the United States regarded rights for the Palestinians as something inspiring: a development that would come as part of their state’s wealth after a comprehensive peace deal was made with Israel. Now, with the two-state solution, a Jewish Israel, living alongside an independent Palestinian, visibly far from the table for the foreseeable future, the United States has focused on talking about Palestinian rights within a political context to treat them as an inalienable recognition of the human right to negotiate at the negotiating table.

Even before the last fighting, the Biden administration was considering a series of steps to restore relations with the Palestinians, which were in bad shape after four years of Trumps full support for Israel, including the move of the US Embassy in Jerusalem, the green light to expand Israeli settlement, the closure of the office of Palestinian National Authority in Washington and cutting more than $ 200 million in humanitarian aid to the Palestinians.

Had it not been for the latest round of violence, other U.S. measures beyond a limited resumption of aid to the Palestinians would likely have been rolled out gradually and quietly. The White House hoped to avoid retreating back into the conflict so it could focus on other foreign policy priorities such as strategic competition with China, an increasingly aggressive Russia, and the resumption of the Iran nuclear deal in 2015. But the massacre in Gaza gave the restoration a new urgency. Staying with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in Ramallah after the ceasefire, Blinken announced that the United States would reopen the U.S. consulate in Jerusalem which deals with Palestinian issues and closed under Trump and would send an additional $ 112 million in aid and development financing in the West Bank and Gaza, essentially restoring Trump cuts.

The U.S.’s redoubled efforts and efforts to restore ties with the Palestinians is a recognition that Palestinians living under Israeli occupation are more than just Hamas. The fragile ceasefire may have put an end to the current wave of violence, but the underlying conflicts, particularly the asymmetry between Israel and some 7 million Palestinians who lack basic rights, remain. World Bank assessments Israel average GDP about 15 times GDP in the Palestinian territories. And if those inequalities remain unaddressed, a return to combat is certain.

This new emphasis on equality also reflects a sea shift in U.S. public opinion and among many Democrats on Capitol Hilleven, for the first time, among some of Israel’s strongest supporters. Lawmakers have been critical of Israel’s collective persecution of Palestinians and are increasingly uncomfortable with the role of the United States in signing their miserable living conditions, which some human rights advocates resemble in apartheid, giving Israel impunity. Some lawmakers blame Trumps for embracing longtime Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for emboldening far-right Israeli extremists. (After a flare-up of conflicts, Netanyahu’s political rivals finally look ready knock him out of the office.)

Until now, criticism like that has often been linked to allegations of anti-Semitism. But increasingly, progressives, including many younger American Jews, see the Palestinian cause as a common struggle for justice and racial equality. The protest movement against police brutality and systematic racism within the United States is now spreading beyond U.S. borders.

For years, the Democratic Party has been dependent on the Israeli lobby and donors supporting Israel. But a new poll by American Arab Institute shows just over half of Democratic voters have a favorable view of Palestinians while only 46 percent have a favorable view of Israelis. And the divide is even greater when it comes to the use of Israeli force: 43 percent of Democrats said Israel used too much force and only 16 percent said it was the right amount. But not just Democrats; the poll found that nearly three-quarters of all Americans say Palestinians and Israelis are equal people entitled to equal rights, including 80 percent of Democrats and 67 percent of Republicans. All this suggests that the shibbolett that we are one with Israel at all costs is being broken, and criticism of Israeli policies is becoming increasingly acceptable. This helps explain why pro-Israel senators like Bob Menendez, a key voice in foreign policy, may express concerns about the scale of Israel’s military action in Gaza while Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, another strong supporter of Israel , called for a ceasefire even before Biden did.

And another thing that is changing are calls to use U.S. aid to Israel; progressives like Senator Bernie Sanders, who tried to bring military aid under control, say providing Israel with about $ 4 billion a year in unconditional annual military support offers Israel no incentive to protect human rights. IN words of Senator Elizabeth Warren, the failure to limit the use of US military aid to Israel in the occupied territories is the elephant in the room.

Two pro-Israel lobbying groups that previously opposed the terms of US aid, J Street and Americans for Peace Now, are now backing the restrictions. Thought center like the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace are calling in the United States to stop defending Israel in international forums and begin enforcing laws that would limit aid to Israel for human rights violations.

Too early to call any of these ideas and move a new policy or expect immediate change. Even during the recent fighting, Biden remained steadfast in his support for the Israeli air campaign in Gaza in response to the Hamas rocket fire, with Washington consistently blocking United Nations efforts to support a ceasefire, despite growing pressure from the party. his and many US allies.

But since Biden and Blinken acknowledge that they have neither gang gangs nor a favorable climate for full-fledged peace negotiations like those in Madrid or Oslo, the administration at least seems willing to remove the hanging fruit: improving the quality of life for Palestinians. In the near term, officials said, that means halting actions that would undermine a final peace deal, something Biden has already instructed the parties against.

On the Palestinian side, this means stopping incitement and acts of violence against Israel. For Israel, this will ultimately mean a reduction in the outrage of the occupation. Palestinians are not citizens of the country where they live, rendering them powerless over the elections that govern their lives and without a vote for the government that makes those elections. They do not have due process of law against discrimination or detention of children. In Jerusalem and the West Bank, they face evictions and house demolition as Israel subsidizes settlements and perpetuates the softness of the Jews of the Arab neighborhoods.

The administration has also pledged to boost economic development aid and rebuild Gaza. During Blinkens’ recent visit, Netanyahu spoke of building economic growth in the West Bank. But for both Palestinian enclaves, true economic development and freedom of movement go hand in hand. Israel must be ready and willing to enable such growth by facilitating checkpoints, opening border crossings with Egypt and Jordan, allowing trade, facilitating building permits, and giving the green light to the introduction of advanced technology such as 5G mobile networks to facilitate information technology and e-commerce. Israel’s legitimate security concerns can be managed with international support rather than being used as an excuse for a status quo that fuels despair.

Such an initiative would also pay concrete dividends by weakening Hamas if the United States can improve daily life for Palestinians in East Jerusalem, Gaza and the West Bank. Hamas was capable of taking weak leadership within the Palestinian National Authority and Israeli provocations in Jerusalem to strengthen its hand as a defender of the Palestinian cause. A US-backed progress towards equality could elevate Palestinian leaders who possess the moral authority that Abbas and Hamas lack.

More than half a century after the occupation, are the United States willing to use its unique power with Israel to finally address these issues? Biden will be put under increased pressure to link his words to actions, but it remains to be seen how far he is willing to push the Israelis when recent attacks against American Jews after the 11-day conflict could make this a slippery slope. But without a coordinated U.S. effort to rebuild Gaza and develop the West Bank in ways that give the Palestinians opportunity and hope for the future, the violence just seen will only be a harbinger of what is to come.