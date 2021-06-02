A Kamloops residential school survivor says shedding Canadian support could bring recovery

Survivor of the Kamloops Indian residential school Garry Gottfriedson in Paul Lake, near Kamloops, BC, on June 1, 2021. DARRYL DYCK / Canadian Press

The shock that is being expressed about the discovery of debris at the site of a former residential school in British Columbia could be a force to be reckoned with, says the author and a school survivor.

Garry Gottfriedson, whose poems and books explore indigenous identity, said he was positively surprised by the national source following the announcement by Tkemlps to Secwpemc that the remains of 215 children had been found at the site of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School. The response could force governments and the Catholic Church to address the past and face the future, he said.

I never expected it. I did not expect it, Gottfriedson said in an interview in a provincial park near his Kamloops home. It shows the spirit of real Canadians that they really want to learn. They really do not want to hide anything more.

Canada’s history has created and perfected a policy that hides the colonization of indigenous people, but what is happening in Kamloops is showing Canadians the reality, he said.

I have received phone calls from people from all over the world and from Canada expressing their sympathies, expressing their support and I just hope it does not go out, Gottfriedson said. At least make the government and the church accountable. If we can do it as citizens of this country, that is something major. It will really heal, really.

He said his belief is that the federal government promotes change and not the church.

Gottfriedson, who provides curriculum tips and advice at Thompson Rivers University in Kamloops on Secwepemc nation’s cultural protocols and practices, said his residential school experiences formed the basis of his lifelong work.

Beaten American poet Allen Ginsberg took him under his wing after reading his poems about the fear and rage drawn from the residential school experience, said Gottfriedson, who studied creative writing at Naropa University in Boulder, Colo. He said anger, horror and determination to rise above the circumstances faced by the natives in his poems appealed to Ginsberg, who taught at Naropa University.

The Kamloops School operated between 1890 and 1969, when the federal government took over operations from the Catholic Church and ran it as a day school until it closed in 1978.

The National Truth and Reconciliation Commission has data on at least 51 children who die in school between 1914 and 1963. The commission noted in its 2015 report that officials in 1918 believed that children in school were not fed properly. leading to malnutrition.

The nearly 4,000-page account details the severe abuse including emotional, physical and sexual abuse caused to indigenous children in institutions where at least 3,200 children died amid neglect.

Gottfriedson, 67, who attended Kamloops residential school from kindergarten in grade 3 between 1959 and 1963, said he witnessed the abuse but was largely protected by his older siblings at the school.

He said eight of his other siblings, his mother and up to 30 aunts, uncles and cousins ​​from the well-known Secwepemc First Nation family and rodeo-riding family went to school.

I remember grade 3 very clearly, Gottfriedson said, describing how a nun would beat and humiliate students who could not speak English. That year was hell. The woman, who was our teacher, was so cruel.

He said the students talked about a cemetery, but as a young boy, thoughts about who left school and never returned were not something he thought deeply about until later in his writings.

Everyone at that school knew there was a graveyard somewhere, Gottfriedson said. It was always talked about. No one really knew where they were buried.

Chief Rosanne Casimir of Secwepemc First Nation Tkemlups said the children’s bones, some believed to be less than three, were confirmed with the help of radars penetrating the ground.

At the former school site, people continue to throw flowers, stuffed animals and small pairs of sneakers, sandals and rubber boots at a monument dedicated to the children who attended school.

Gottfriedson said the First Nation often debated the demolition of the building where so much pain occurred, but decided to keep it standing as a symbol.

Our community decided to keep it as a constant reminder that we do not want our children to go through this, he said. We will teach our children to always be aware. We never forget. Never forget that this happened.

Home Services Minister Marc Miller says the Pope should apologize for the role the Catholic Church played in Canada’s residential school system. A papal pardon was one of 94 recommendations made by the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau personally asked the Pope to consider such a gesture during a visit to the Vatican in 2017. Canadian Press

