Content of the article Warning: this story contains details that some readers may find disturbing. A former Edmonton surgeon who pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting six patients dating back 40 years, two of whom were children, has been sentenced to two years behind bars and two years probation. Queens Court Justice Martha Burns on Wednesday upheld the sentence jointly proposed by the crown and defense attorneys. Ronald Harry Latch, 67, will also be added to the sex offenders’ register for life, his DNA will be added to a national database and given a 10-year gun ban. Latch pleaded guilty in March to crimes between 1981 and 1990. He admitted to improperly touching the victims, two of whom were minors at the time, by massaging the breasts and vaginal area with his hands or with an instrument vibrating. Burns said if the Latchs case had gone to trial and he was found guilty, he would likely face a higher sentence. But she said she is bound by legal precedents to accept the sentence proposed by both parties.

proclamation This ad has not been uploaded yet, but your article continues below.

Content of the article It’s a high threshold and I find that joint submission does not bring the administration into disregard, so I will accept it, she said. Burns said the six victim victim impact statements read out in court Wednesday morning were compelling and the patients’ breach of trust, the level of sexual violence and psychological pain felt by the victims, the fact that two victims were minors at the time, and Latchs high degree of guilt were aggravating factors guaranteeing a harsh sentence. Mr Latch planned and executed a punishable sexual assault scheme against his female patients within the privacy of an examination room for his sexual gain, the judge said. Burns said there is an inherent power imbalance between a healthcare provider and their patients, and between an adult and a child. Every victim was in an extremely vulnerable position in these circumstances and Mr. Latchs’s great breach of trust is extremely aggravating. However, she said his guilty plea was an extreme mitigating factor which would require a lighter sentence. A guilty plea in a historical sexual offense is even more significant because of the age of the offenses, and I agree that a substantial weight should be given to the fact that a guilty plea has been made, and that a proper and proper sentence should be to weigh it in Mr. Latchs favor. Victim Impact Statements The prosecutor, the victims and their representatives read the victim influence statements in court Wednesday morning at the start of the proceedings.

proclamation This ad has not been uploaded yet, but your article continues below.

Content of the article They cannot be named due to a publishing ban. The women said the abuse ruined their innocence, made them feel humiliated and ashamed, and damaged their ability to trust and have healthy relationships. Everyone talked about the ongoing psychological pain. One said she attempted suicide, another said anxiety has caused her stomach problems due to anxiety. In her statement, a woman said the abuse ruined her eight-year marriage. This completely changed how I felt about men. Trust was gone, she said. Another said the abuse took away her innocence and left her feeling embarrassed, humiliated and severe. For a while she relied on drugs to numb that pain, the woman said in her statement. She is no longer able to enjoy sex, she said, and has difficulty trusting others and being vulnerable. I have never enjoyed sex since my attack happened, and it is frustrating because it is something that is supposed to be valued between two individuals to bring them closer, she said. I feel cheated by having a healthy relationship to its full potential when intimacy is involved. More to come With files by Jonny Wakefield [email protected] @laurby

Share this article on your social network

proclamation This ad has not been uploaded yet, but your article continues below.