Facebook employees demand changes to posts in Palestine: Report | Business and Economy News





A letter signed by nearly 200 Facebook employees urges corporate executives to create an internal task force to investigate and address possible bias in its human and automated content moderation systems, the Financial Times reported.

Nearly 200 Facebook employees have signed a letter urging company executives to address concerns that pro-Palestinian voices on the social media site are being suppressed by content moderation systems. The letter, first reported by the Financial Times (FT), urges Facebook leadership to introduce new measures to ensure pro-Palestinian content is not removed, as critics claim happened during the recent months of conflict in Gaza. . Facebook employees also call on management to order a third-party enforcement action on Arab and Muslim content, and cite a post by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu describing Palestinian civilians as terrorists on his independent oversight board. , reported FT. The letter further urges Facebook executives to create an internal task force to investigate and address possible bias in its human and automated content moderation systems, FT reported. Posted on the company’s internal message board by groups of employees called Palestinians @ and Muslims @, the letter had received at least 174 anonymous signatures as of Tuesday, according to FT. As noted by staff, the press, and members of Congress, and as reflected in our declining appreciation of app stores, our users and community at large feel that we are missing out on our promise to defend open expression about the situation in Palestine, letters reportedly said We believe that Facebook can and should do more to understand our users and work on rebuilding their trust, it said. Employees are urging the social media giant to commit to hiring more Palestinian talent and clarifying its policies around anti-Semitism. During the final months of the Gaza conflict, Facebook labeled words used by Palestinian users, such as martyrdom and resistance, as incitement to violence. He also received posts about the Al-Aqsa Mosque after mistakenly linking the shrine to a terrorist organization, according to US media reports. The Financial Times reported on Sunday that the social media site Instagram, which is owned by Facebook, was changing its algorithm to show more viral posts and current affairs following concerns that users posting about the Gaza conflict were failing to reach a wide audience. We know there were some issues that affected the ability of people to share in our applications. As we arranged them, they should never have happened in the first place, and he felt sorry for anyone who thought he could not bring attention to important events, or who believed it was a deliberate suppression of their voice, said Facebook on Tuesday. We design our policies to give voice to everyone by keeping them safe in our applications and enforcing them equally, regardless of who is posting or what their personal beliefs are.







