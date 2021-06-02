International
Conflict in Morocco and Spain: What is happening? Is there tension over migration?
In May, some 12,000 migrants were flooded in the Spanish enclave of North Africa Ceuta from the neighbor Morocco, New York Times reported. Recent video footage has emerged showing a Moroccan security guard opening the border fence to allow migrants to enter Ceuta.
- Spain has now accused Morocco of using migrants as political leverage, for The New York Times.
The incident escalated escalating tensions between Morocco and Spain, according to News ABC.
What happened to the migrants in Ceuta?
Ceuta is a 6 mile controlled peninsula from Spain off the north coast of Morocco. The enclave is considered EU territory and separated from Morocco by a tightly controlled border, Washington Post reported. The enclave is a key destination for migrants hoping to reach Europe.
- On May 17, over 6,000 migrants walked, swam or sailed from Morocco to Ceuta, the most unregulated migrants to enter Spain in a single day, the Washington Post said.
- The influx of migrants continued for many days, according to the Post.
Spain has deported about half of the migrants, mostly Moroccans, but allowed minors and asylum seekers to stay, New York Times reported.
Why did Morocco allow unregulated migration?
Morocco increasingly sees migrants as a kind of currency and is using its control over them to extract financial and political rewards from Spain, The New York Times reported.
- Hours after migrants began entering Ceuta, Spain approved $ 37 million aid in Morocco for improving border police, according to The New York Times.
They are arming migration, he said Jos Ignacio Torreblanca, a professor at the National University of Distance Education in Madrid, through The New York Times.
Moroccans’ actions around Ceuta come as revenge for Spain giving COVID-19 medical treatment Brahim Ghali, the leader of the rebel group Polisario Front which has been fighting Morocco for decades, the Washington Post said.
What is happening now between Morocco and Spain?
Diplomatic divisions between Morocco and Spain are deepening rapidly, News ABC reported. Tensions seem unlikely to resolve quickly or easily.
- Before, Moroccan Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the issue is about mutual trust and respect, which has broken down between Morocco and Spain, ABC News reported.
If (Morocco) is saying that due to a foreign policy dispute it prohibits respect for borders and allows a massive influx of migrants into Spanish territory, this in my opinion is not acceptable, said the Spaniards Prime Minister Pedro Snchez on Monday, via ABC News.
- Following Spain’s accusations of using migrants for political gain, Moroccan Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement saying, The origin of the crisis is well known, especially by the Spanish public, according to The New York Times.
As the situation continues to evolve, the victims of the latest outbreak of diplomatic tensions are migrants and refugees caught in the middle, the Washington Post said.
