June 2, 2021, 5:00 p.m.

Highlights this week: China presents a policies for three children in the hope of increasing births, why the President Xi Jinpings speech does not indicate a change of diplomatic tone, and Hong Kong authorities stop the vigil of Tiananmen Square anniversary for the second year in a row.

Beijing introduces three-child policy

On Monday, China announced that married couples will be allowed to have up to three children, raising the official limit with two children in a widely anticipated move. The one-child policy, set for 36 years until 2016, left China with a demographic bomb: declining birth rates and an aging population. Although Beijing officially registered population growth in 2020, a Times Financial report suggests that the original census figures showed a decline.

Despite government expectations, the introduction of the two-child policy in 2016 failed to produce a baby boom. The latest policy change is unlikely to affect China’s fertility rate, either.

The public responded with mocking contempt towards the idea that government restrictions have prevented parents from having more children than the excessive spending of raising children in China by migrant families forced to pay fees for local public schools upper-class parents who fear their children will be left behind without a flute or calligraphy lessons. If the government does not ensure the economic security of the parents, the birth will not move.

However, many families will welcome the end of the restrictions. Family planning policies have had terrible consequences, including forced abortions and sterilizations and children without a legal existence cut off from public services. Prior to the 2010 policy changes, parents with two children lost their jobs and face severe fines. But the two-child policy also launched a shift towards pregnancy discrimination and pressure for it working mothers to quit their job. Unmarried mothers remain the target of official discrimination. China’s new natalistic ambitions are likely to result in new restrictions on abortion as well as other pressures on women.

So why keep a limit on the number of children a couple can have at all? One reason is to provide coverage for the extension forced sterilization of the Uighur minority in Xinjiang, whose birth fell near 50 percent between 2017 and 2020. Another is that China now has a large family-planning bureaucracy that supports a lot of work. Party leaders may also worry that the large wealthy fame, such as Macao late casino mogul Stanley Ho, known for his four wives and 17 children, would cause resentment.

Xi rebrands Chinese diplomacy? Some western commentators are reading one last ADDRESS by President Xi Jinping as a pivot away from the so-called wolf warrior diplomatsyt aggressive online stance by the Chinese representative towards a more conciliatory model. Senior leadership has attempted to curb diplomatic comments inviting backtracking for some time. But Xis’s speech, largely a series of standard clicks about the battle of public opinion, does not read me as a change of tone, but rather as a duplication of holding global discourse in Beijing terms.

Any attempt to tarnish China’s image may be underestimated by the actions of countries themselves, such as the latter incursion in Malaysian airspace, which prompted an extremely strong response from Kuala Lumpur. The purpose of the maneuver, other than the Beijing claim involving the South China Sea claims, is unclear. Malaysia has cooled somewhat with China since Scandals 1MDB and the 2018 elections, but the countries have no serious military or territorial disputes. Chinese naval incursions have encouraged neighbors Indonesia triple the size of its submarine fleet.

Read one close analysis of Xis speech by David Bandurski on the China Media Project.

Tiananmen vigilance is extinguished in Hong Kong. Authorities have illegally declared illegal commemorations of the Hong Kong Tiananmen Massacre, held every June 4 since 1990, illegal. second year in a row. The move falls under the cover of pandemic laws against public gatherings, but the crackdown is clearly politically motivated. The June 4 city museum has also been forced to close for one licensing investigation.

The annual protests have long been a testament to Hong Kong’s continued freedoms, as well as a thorn in the side of Beijing. Under the draconian national security law adopted a year ago, that era is over.

The prominent foreign journalist began. Peter Hessler, the most famous Western writer remaining in China, is leaving the country after his university employer refused to renew his contract. Hessler was extremely popular among young Chinese, especially aspiring writers, and his return to the country in 2019 to take up a teaching post was national news. But Hesslers writing in the last two years was limited, and his most for New Yorkerin coronavirus Chinas management critics to be non-political.

Poor job numbers. May saw no more layoffs than job gains in China, especially in the services sector. Despite a recovery from the initial impact of the pandemic, widespread uncertainty still haunts the Chinese market. This state of mind has accelerated an age-old trend: youth leaving from the private sector and towards the safe embrace of jobs. While public service is not well paid, it comes with numerous benefits as well as protection from layoffs frequent abuses of the private sector.

Cooling yuan. China’s central bank is trying to curb the yuan’s rise against the US dollar cooling measures, mainly an increase in required reserves from 5 to 7 percent. The yuan rose 11 percent over the past year after reaching a 12-year low, and was expected to climb further.

Beijing is wary of an overly strong yuan, in part because it sees the devaluation of the dollar against the yen as part of Plaza Agreement 1985 after undermining Tokyo’s growth. But rising commodity prices on the eve of the pandemic has pushed some economists to embrace the idea.

Fraudsters never thrive? A fascinating interview by Motherboard reveals the extent of China the industry in video game scams. Since the rush of gold mining IN World of Warcraft started in 2005, China has been as a giant consumer of multi-player online games and the leading manufacturer of ways to cheat on them. Back in the 2000s, it was mostly Americans who paid Chinese for these scams, but today China’s domestic market has grown enough to hack games such as PlayerUnknowns Battlefields have become a multimillion-dollar industry.

It’s also a risk: In part driven by the influence of gaming giants like Tencent, Chinese law treats scammers like hackers, and they risk severe prison sentences.













Dandong, Liaoning: 2.5 million people

Across the Yalu River, residents of Dandong, Liaoning Province, see a rare sight: ordinary life in North Korea. The Chinese city is across the border from its North Korean counterpart, Sinuiju. Every day when the borders are open, buses with curious Chinese head to carefully monitored tours to see their poorest neighbor or take a ferry to see with binoculars the farmers of North Korea.

Exchanges are conducted in both ways. North Koreans cross the border continuously and mostly illegally, despite surveillance cameras and barbed wire. China regularly stop and turns the North Koreans into an uncertain fate. Some achieve it in a new life in China or eventually in South Korea; others are not there to defect but to trade. Some elite, officially sanctioned tourists come to Dandong from across the river, but some of them are actually secret police, sent to find their compatriots.

A Sino-Korean friendship bridge connects the two cities and the remains of its Japanese ancestor, destroyed during the Korean War, are visible nearby. A small Korean community resides in Dandong, although most of the ethnic Korean minority Chinas live in Yanbian, another border province. This population is shrinking rapidly, lured by the prospect of easy immigration to South Korea and smooth end of Korean language education in China in recent years.