Israel: Netanyahu’s opponents reach agreement on extremism













"Opposition leader Yar Lapid called President Reuven Rivlin late in the evening to tell him he had gathered the support needed to form a" coalition of change ", Said his services in a statement. Mr Lapid, who had until 11:59 pm (8:59 pm GMT) to inform the president that he had collected those votes, made the announcement after gathering right-wing parties and the Arab-Israeli Raam formation to support his next government. The status quo in conflict with the Palestinians, the economic recovery, the country of religion: everything divides the living coalition on paper, except his desire to overthrow Benjamin Netanyahu, who came to power 25 years ago, from 1996 to 1999, and was reappointed 2009, and indicted for corruption. The Opposition leader and his partners now have seven days to split their portfolios and secure a vote of confidence from Parliament. But despite this progress, and the first coalition agreement formed without Netanyahu in two years, anything is still possible. To maneuver Benjamin Netanyahu, his right-wing Likud party and his lawyers are in the process of trying to prevent such an agreement from gaining parliamentary approval. According to the Israeli press, the Speaker of Parliament, Yariv Levin (Likud), may be tempted to withdraw for a few more days the organization of the vote of confidence in Parliament, hoping in this interval of departures in the anti-Netanyahu camp. In front of the hotel where the negotiations are taking place, hundreds of demonstrators for or against the change coalition gathered, Israeli flags in hand, under high police surveillance. The chance of the calendar, if the Israelis still did not have a government on Wednesday, they had, in turn, a newly elected president, the eleventh of Israel. working Isaac herzog, 60 years old, was elected by a very large majority from the meeting of Parliament in plenary session, with this function essentially honorable and without executive power. Bennett approached as the next prime minister These talks about Yar Lapid have dragged on since Naftali Bennett decided on Monday to join the anti-Netanyahu camp. Mr Bennett is being advised to be prime minister in a planned power rotation in the coalition project, which is supposed to end the longest political crisis in the country's history. Yair Lapid was tasked in mid-May to form a government after his rival, Mr Netanyahu, failed to do so after the March election, the fourth in two years. And he had warned that the attempt, marked by a eleven days of fighting between the Israeli army and Palestinian Hamas, remained dangerous. In a "corruption" trial on three occasions, Mr Netanyahu is the first Israeli head of government to face criminal charges while in office. He must again become a private member and will no longer be able to use his influence in trying to pass a law to protect him from his legal problems. In this climate of strong tensions where a possible government deal is denounced as a "betrayal" by pro-Netanyahu, the security of Mr Bennett and Lapid has been strengthened.







