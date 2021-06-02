Freeland Signals express dissatisfaction with Air Canada’s executive rewards amid rescue

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland participates in a virtual discussion from Ottawa with seniors from Residence Memphremagog in Magog, Quebec, on May 3, 2021. Sean Kilpatrick / The Canadian Press

Air Canada is heading towards a period of political unrest as Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland signaled her displeasure with millions of rewards to airline executives as the company negotiated a federal rescue plan.

The airline on Monday revealed in its annual circular to shareholder representatives that it gave $ 10 million in rewards to the investor’s so-called instrumental document for airline survival over the past year as air travel plunged during the pandemic.

In a lengthy comment Wednesday, Freeland, calmly and slowly, said she was disappointed by the way some businesses appear not to be behaving like responsible corporate citizens while receiving taxpayer-funded federal aid to survive the pandemic.

With the rewards themselves, she called them inappropriate.

In April, the airline and the government agreed on a $ 5.9 billion loan package that includes money to help reimburse passenger tickets, but also covered executive compensation of $ 1 million up to 12 months after the loan is fully repaid.

The government also paid $ 500 million for a six percent stake in the country’s largest airline, which Freeland says was done to ensure taxpayers could benefit once Air Canada’s revenue increased after regular travel resumed. .

He also makes the government one of the major shareholders in the airline.

This gives us a voice in the decisions made by the company and we will not shy away from using this voice to express our very reasonable view of what constitutes responsible corporate behavior, Freeland said.

Canadian companies that receive money from the government have a duty to behave responsibly when it comes to regular Canadians, who are now their shareholders as well as their clients.

At the House of Commons later, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said airline executives had to give an explanation as he was pressured by the Quebecois Bloc to get Air Canada return the compensation.

Freeland made the remarks during a phone call to reporters outlining the details of a new federal program to help qualified companies retrieve laid-off staff, or increase hours for existing workers, signing up to half the pay rise.

The government sees the program as a way to streamline aid to businesses that are recovering as it completes wage subsidy, which has provided over $ 80 billion in aid so far. The official start may not happen until Parliament approves the Liberals budget bill, but the government is promising that payments will be retroactive by June 6th.

The value of the wage subsidy and the recovery benefit group are set to fall starting next month. Freeland said the government will look at a set of indicators before changing plans, including vaccination rates and case counts, how much of the economy has reopened, employment levels and hours worked.

The Air Canada investor document noted that the airline benefited from $ 554 million through its 2020 wage subsidy program, which the company said helped help retain workers even when it laid off 20,000 staff due to the downturn.

The document said the airline plans to continue to apply for assistance.

Freeland itself was scheduled to board a plane later Wednesday to fly to the UK for a meeting of G7 finance ministers, which she noted was an event just for the person.

As part of her travel plans, Freeland said she consulted with the country’s public health chief, was tested for COVID-19 earlier this week and plans to take precautions while in meetings and finally stay in a government quarantine hotel before isolating herself at her home.

She said the trip should be undertaken very carefully and only where absolutely necessary.

I undertake this journey with great reluctance because I think it is important for all of us to stay as close to home as possible, Freeland said. But my judgment was that it was important for Canada to have a place at this table were some important decisions that would have a real impact on the lives of Canadians.

Among the expected decisions are the consensus on a global corporate tax rate that the United States has pushed. Freeland said Canada supports the concept, but wants to determine how much should be the rate and rules for how taxes are levied, which vary by jurisdiction.

Similarly, Freeland said he also seeks digital services taxation agreements. In the absence of consensus, Freeland said the government would move forward unilaterally with its digital services tax starting January 1, 2022.

