Police in Nicaragua arrest Ortega challenger





Nicaraguan police on Wednesday raided the home of Cristiana Chamorro, a possible presidential candidate and the daughter of former President Violeta Barrios de Chamorro, a day after she formally filed money laundering charges against the journalist. Her brother, Carlos Fernando Chamorro, director of the independent media Confidencial, confirmed the raid via Twitter and said his sister had been arrested. The judicial system said in a statement that a judge had issued search and detention orders for 67-year-old Cristiana Chamorro on Wednesday. Vilma Nuez, president of the Nicaragua Center for Human Rights, said police stormed Chamorro’s home south of the capital. Police raided the home 15 minutes before Chamorro was scheduled to give a press conference. She was expected to challenge President Daniel Ortega for the presidency. Authorities had demanded on Tuesday that Chamorro be barred from running in the Nov. 7 election. Chamorro has said the charges were invented to keep him out of the race. In late May, national police raided the offices of the Violeta Barrios de Chamorro Foundation for Reconciliation and Democracy, the non-governmental group named after its mother and led by Chamorro until recently. They also raided the Confidential offices. The Nicaraguan government has said Chamorro is under investigation for allegations of financial irregularities in connection with the foundation. In January, she resigned from her role at the foundation. A month later, it closed its operations in Nicaragua following the passage of a law on foreign agents created to track foreign funding of organizations operating in the country. Cristiana Chamorros’s mother defeated Ortega to win the presidency in 1990 and served until 1997. Her husband, Pedro Joaquin Chamorro, had run his family newspaper, La Prensa, and was imprisoned and forced into exile several times by the dictatorship of Anastasio Somoza. He was eventually assassinated in 1978. Cristiana Chamorro is vice president of La Prensa.







