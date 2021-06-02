When a gang of international hackers visit Azusa – Pasadena Star News

It’s the kind of Pandora’s box somewhere inside the internet that you still want to open, because of journalistic instincts or simple curiosity.

And when you get somewhere close, it soon becomes clear that you really, really do not want to go there, for a variety of reasons.

You do not want to be frustrated if you cannot get the right pitch so invest in a good capo. Weve got some reports of incoming bogies

And of course you can see from your computer screen that he is already there, disabling the mouse for just a little while, racing across the pixels as if you were characters stuck together in a William Gibson Cyberpunk novel, clearly that worries that this is already above his salary grade.

Then comes the call from the Big Boss noticing that your stupid dig has resulted in the compromise of our entire system accompanied by a note that seems to come from an HTML element linked to a quiet firm from the Moscow suburbs … and what, bub, were you thinking

Well, sir, I was thinking, after reading about this massive attack of all the data stored by the Azusa Police Department, which is linked to a criminal gang passing by with DoppelPaymer handcuffs, which has posted some things sensitive to both police and thieves, that Id take a look.

Uh-huh

And so I did. And this is what I found: Approximately 3.5 gigabytes (uncompressed) of data hacked by the police department in Azusa, CA by DoppelPaymer. The database includes

Gentle movement.

Well, I thought so. And then I saw a little note reading: Your connection is not private. Attackers may try to steal your information from (censored) (for example, passwords, messages or credit cards). Learn more NET :: ERR_CERT_AUTHORITY_INVALID.

However, back to reality here. Because I did not go there, and so will not receive a call from IT or BB, I can not report anything here about the gang’s nicknames and addresses, among other police secrets, hackers seeking ransom were released with apparently after Azusa PD spent months studying the situation and then decided not to pay.

And while I can not say that I blame Azusa for keeping things down for a while and working with the FBI to try to figure out how to respond, it is a real laugh to read that the pieces from Canyon City sent the press release into the debacle of their Friday late before Memorial Day weekend. Friday is always an almost impossible day for newsrooms to do a lot of work on everything that breaks reporters are already devoted to the big stories of Sunday.

As Harriet Ryan reports in the Times, the APD announced a report of data security breach by a sophisticated ransomware attack.

Azusa had been sitting on the news since December. However, non-law enforcement types were breathing down. The obscure material index page of the website that lists Azusa police records, the ones I would not click has already been visited by more courageous spirits than me 11,000 times over the past month.

So many people out there are more interested than I am in gaining access to the cell phone numbers of gang members and crime scene and booking photos, among other parts of Azusa data.

We had to provide the information in great detail, Ryan told Azusa Mayor Robert Gonzales. He said the small town is seeking help from the federation and the state. We need help.

Heaven help us all from a visit by international hackers.

Random Wednesday:

With so few of us practicing the craft, criticism of local journalism may sound grim. So just the fact that I helped start Pasadena Weekly over 35 years ago allows me to write down her recent story on Rick Cole, whose column runs on these pages twice a month: The college Cole attended is Oxy. His high school teacher he helped elect to the City Council was Jess Hughston. His high school was Blair, 71. Two sources Mayor Gordo and former Mayor Cole do not make news. On the other hand, Weekly restaurant critic Frier McCollister is as good at local food as we can eat out again!

Write to the public editor at [email protected]