Transformation Competition Winners Share Transforming Experiences | FIU News





Laura Vega, Global Learning Medal student & 2021 DEI Global Learning Student Vega is a political science major pursuing a certificate in Latin American and Caribbean Studies, a Certificate in National Security, and a Certificate in Human Rights and Transitions in Politics. Like many other great opportunities, I learned about the Transformation Contest from the Global Learning Office email updates. Applying for the application required a personal challenge that shaped my intercultural experience and I knew exactly what I wanted to do: a video project on my immigration trip. The inspiration for this project came from my time as a student of Dr. Marcie Washington, where I learned about the global challenges that migration creates and how they affected my story. This project gave me a way out to reflect on my transformation and accepting the Fly-In award was itself an eye-catching experience. On the first day, I learned about STEMconnector, a corporation that works to advance STEM education. Prior to this session, I knew the importance of getting more women into STEM education, but I did not understand the size of the gaps in this career field. Personally, I have focused on becoming an intelligence analyst, but this conversation made me realize that a career transition to STEM as a data scientist is possible. While this may not be the path I ultimately choose, it was imperative for me to learn about focusing on a new industry. At university, there is constant pressure to recognize the specific career you will pursue after completing your education. This experience taught me that change and continuation of learning is possible even during the middle stage of the career. The next day, I met Gonzalo Suarez, the Assistant Assistant at the State Department’s Non-Proliferation Bureau, whose research team created invaluable resources for my research on China’s human rights violations against Muslim minority Uighurs. It was fascinating to hear him talking about the production of the list of units, which shows Chinese companies listed in black with alleged links to the forced labor of the Uighurs. In addition to discussing his respective job, Suarez offered a refreshing perspective on pursuing a career at the State Department. He emphasized practicality by encouraging us to look for different ways to get the job we want in addition to the more traditional way of seeking internships. On the third day, I met Belen Sassone, press secretary for Congressman Darren Soto. Listening to its story, I am hopeful and more willing to experience the politics-focused nature of Washington, DC while maintaining a healthy balance of life and work. Networking with established students, federal government agencies, and corporations left me with valuable connections that offer me invaluable support.

