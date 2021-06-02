International Transportation Supplier News Summary for June 2021





ADL electric buses in New Zealand. Alexander Denis

Alexander Dennis Limited, a subsidiary of NFI Group Inc., has amassed more than one million kilometers (621,371.2 miles) of zero-emission bus operation in New Zealand and eliminated more than 1,000 metric tons of CO2 emissions in process. The company says the biggest carbon reduction was achieved by the Sixth Fleet, later eight electric buses operated by Fullers360 at Auckland Transport Services on Waiheke Island, which prevented the emission of 300 metric tonnes of CO2 in eight months. Alstom / Frdrique ClmentThe first Coradia Polyvalent France-Germany cross-border pre-production train left the Alstom Reichshoffen site on 12 May for the DB Systemtechnik test center in Minden, Germany, where it will undergo its first certification and approval tests. Mechanical tests will be performed to check how the train behaves in turns. He will then go to the Velim test center in the Czech Republic, where he will undergo tests of traction, braking, electro-magnetism and acoustic stress. Volklinger VerkehrsbetriebeVVB in Vlklingen, Germany, partnership with INIT Group for the planning and optimized operation of the future distribution of electric buses. eMOBILE-PLAN by INIT Mobility Software Solutions (former initiative) is being used to anticipate blocks and tasks to ensure reliable and cost-effective planning. Due to the flexible and modular systems architecture, eMOBILE-PLAN integration was possible within just a few days, so planning started quickly. Blocks and tasks optimized for the entire fleet have already been generated for this fall when the first two buses arrive, but VVB will also use eMOBILE-PLAN for deployment scenarios for its additional buses, which will be purchased within the next few year Keolis Downer, the Australian subsidiary of Keolis, has been awarded an eight-year contract to operate and maintain 406 buses in Greater Sydney for Transport for New South Wales (TfNSW) starting October 31, 2021. This is the first time this network has will be managed by a private operator. To improve the passenger experience and enhance travel, Keolis Downer is committed to improving transportation services and facilitating grid energy transitions by introducing 125 electric buses by 2030. KeolisIn other Keolis-related news, the company was awarded a new contract by the Uppsala Public Transport Administration to operate a large fleet of alternative energy buses. Uppsala County is approximately 43 miles north of Stockholm, Sweden. The nine-year contract is valued at approximately 540 million (US $ 659.74 million) and gives Keolis the responsibility to operate and maintain a brand new bus fleet running on biogas and biodiesel from June 2022. The new contract increases Keolis’ footprint in Sweden , has been operating urban bus networks with alternative energy since 2003 StadlerStadler Rail Valencia will build 15 UT 115 electric trains for the Ferrocarrils de la Generalitat de Catalunyas Valls underground line in Catalonia, Spain. Masats will supply the Stadler Rail with 360-passenger doors and 60 automatic cabin doors for trains. The passenger doors will be high performance 00Gc double sliding electric doors and the cabin doors will be single leaf electric sliding doors.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos