SCOTTSDALE, Ariz .– (WIRE BUSINESS) – For generations, remote villages in the Philippines have faced water shortages and water-borne diseases. Now, a SOURCE Global / Conservation International project that brings clean and safe drinking water to the region is named one of Fast Companies Ideas for Changing the World.

Fast Company the list includes businesses, policies, projects and concepts using innovation to address health and climate crises, social injustice and economic inequality. A panel of Fast Company editors and reporters selected the winners and finalists from a group of more than 4,000 entries.

This list of years recognized how SOURCE Globals’ innovative technology has transformed life in Bintat Karis, a remote indigenous community in Palawan, Philippines. The area has limited water infrastructure, most of which is supplied by gravity to reach communities at the base of the mountains. This system does not serve Bintat Karis, who live at a higher altitude, and the community relied on digging wells or walking miles to get water from a filthy river. Diarrhea from polluted water was the second leading cause of death in the area.

Now, families and students at Bintat Karis Primary School will have the opportunity to use drinking water, drinking water, cooking and sanitation. In collaboration with and with the support of Conservation International, SOURCE installed its patented hydro panel technology in the community, giving the community a reliable supply of clean and safe drinking water that comes not from the ground but from the sky. SOURCE Hydropanels use only solar energy to extract the infinite volume of pure water vapor from the air and turn it into high quality mineralized drinking water, completely off-grid and without pumps, pipes or electricity.

In the Palawan Highlands, access to basic water services for indigenous communities is poor and water-borne diseases remain prevalent, said Enrique Nunez, Country Executive Director, CI Philippines. Providing clean and healthy fresh water that is easy to reach will improve health and allow those who previously devoted time to water collection, mainly mothers and teens, to focus on others who benefit themselves and their families.

The Palawan project was funded by Elemental Excelerator, which provides support to scale fair, market-driven solutions to climate change. This is one of the three collaborations between Conservation International and SOURCE. Together, the two organizations have also deployed SOURCE Hydropanels in Bahia Hondita, Colombia and Atauro Island in Timor-Leste.

The future of water management is about transformational partnerships like the Palawan project, said Kimberly Baker, Director of Innovation at Elemental Excelerator. It is critical that we go beyond increasing the status quo and shift our focus to business models that include partnerships and building trust with the community mind as the mainstays. The Elemental Accelerator is proud to have helped deliver a renewable drinking water source to the people of Bintat Karis with our innovation partners.

Clean and safe water is the most essential need of human beings and a fundamental human right. Creating an elastic supply of it is most likely the most changing thing in the world we can do, said Cody Friesen, founder and CEO of SOURCE Globals. When people gain freedom from the constant search for safe drinking water and the endless threat of disease, they can pursue education and employment, care for their families and community, and build their local economies. The water lifts people up and they were proud to work with Conservation International and Elemental Excelerator to bring clean, safe and sustainable drinking water sites where more was needed.

About SOURCE Global, PBC

SOURCE Global mission, PBCs is to make drinking water an unlimited resource. The company SOURCE Hydropanels creates drinking water using sunlight and air as the only inputs and can place the power of safe and stable drinking water in the hands of any person in almost any climate and corner of the world. SOURCE is a Public Benefit Corporation Fast Companys 2020 list e the most innovative good social companies. The company is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, and operates in 48 countries and on six continents. SOURCE is a registered trademark of SOURCE Global, PBC. For more information, visit www.source.co and follow us further Facebook, LinkedIn, Tweet AND Instagram.

About Conservation International

Conservation International works to protect the critical benefits that nature offers to humans. Through science, partnership and fieldwork, Conservation International is fostering innovation and investment in nature-based solutions to the climate crisis, supporting critical habitat protections and fostering nature conservation-based economic development. We work in 30 countries around the world, empowering societies at all levels to create a cleaner, healthier and more sustainable planet. Follow the work of Conservation International at Storage News, Facebook, Tweet, Instagram AND to YouTube.

About the elementary accelerator

The Basic Accelerator is on a mission to redesign systems at the root of climate change. In 2009, the nonprofit launched a new model for financing climate technology deployment. Breaking down barriers to innovation together with entrepreneurs provides an essential overview of the policy, market and technological innovation needed to build systems to elevate people and communities around the world. Elemental has invested in over 100 growth phase companies and celebrated more than a dozen exits, funded more than 70 technology projects, and built a platform for scaling up the right, market-driven solutions to climate change. For more information, please visit elementalexcelerator.com.

About the Prices of Changing World Ideas

Ideas for Changing the World is one of Fast CompanyLeading annual major award programs focus on the social good, seeking to elevate finished products and bold concepts that make the world a better place. A panel of judges from all sectors selects the winners, finalists and honorable mentions based on feasibility and potential for influence. For the purpose of providing ingenuity and fostering innovation, Fast Company draws attention to ideas with great potential and helps them expand their reach to inspire more people to start working on solving problems that affect us all.



