The gas project in Western Australia would generate more emissions than Adani and damage indigenous rock art | POWER
A proposed development of gas exports to North Western Australia could result in more than 1.6 billion tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions over its lifetime and damage indigenous rock art, environmental and climate activists say.
A report by two groups The Western Australian Conservation Council and the Australian Institute said the development of Scarborough to Pluto liquefied natural gas appeared on the verge of approval without a full environmental impact assessment by state or federal authorities.
Released on Thursday, the report suggested that the development could lead to lifetime emissions equivalent to those emitted by 15 coal-fired power plants. The project includes the development of a new gas field more than 400km off the coast, pipeline infrastructure and an expanded processing facility at Pilbara.
In annual terms, it found that the project would release around 4.4 million tonnes within Australia adding the equivalent of almost 1% of national emissions. Most of the emissions would occur in places that buy and burn gas.
Would increase annual WAs emissions by about 5% as McGowan’s Labor government says plans to help the transition of the state economy to reach zero net emissions by 2050. WA is the only country that has increased its emissions since 2005, mainly due to the booming LNG industry.
Piers Verstegen, director of conservation councils, said that if fully implemented, the Scarborough project would be responsible for more discharges than the Adani coal mine in Queensland.
Rarely an international outrage that any government will support a project that will result in over a billion tonnes of carbon pollution and cause irreversible impact on Aboriginal heritage, he said.
Leading project proponent Woodside said there had been plenty of opportunities for stakeholders to comment on the proposal over the past two and a half years. Through a spokesman, the company said the development had been referred separately to state and Commonwealth authorities as required.
The federal Department of Agriculture, Water and Environment found in August 2019 that pipeline works should not be assessed under national conservation laws and the National Offshore Oil Safety and Environment Authority approved the development of the gas field in April 2020
At a state level, the Environmental Protection Authority (EPA) last year approved the construction of the WA offshore pipeline and found that the expansion of the treatment plant was only a minor change in previous approval decisions and did not require an assessment full.
The spokesman said Woodside was awaiting final approval from WA Minister of Environment and Climate Action Amber-Jade Sanderson. If approved, a final $ 11 billion development investment decision is expected later this year.
Woodside announced Wednesday that former WA Labor treasurer Ben Wyatt, who retired from politics in the March state election, had been appointed a non-executive director of the company.
Verstegen said the piecemeal nature of the assessment meant that it was not considered whether the project was in line with the latest climate science and the Paris agreement, or to properly consider the potential damage to Murujuga rock art on the Burrup Peninsula . He said the EPA should be required to conduct a full independent evaluation of the entire project.
He said not doing so would be reckless in the extreme, citing a recent major report by the International Energy Agency that found that all fossil fuel expansion should end now if the planet were to meet agreed goals. in Paris.
The president of conservation councils, former Labor Prime Minister Carmen Lawrence, said many of the circumstances that led to Rio Tinto that destroyed an Aboriginal heritage site in the Yukon Gorge applied to the development of Scarborough.
It is now clear that pollution from gas processing in Burrup is having a significant effect on Murujuga rock art, she said. Allowing further expansion of gas processing at this site will increase the duration and severity of these impacts and this should be carefully assessed before any other decision is made, not as a later opinion.
The conservation council has launched a Supreme Court challenge on gas processing from Scarborough into an expanded Pluto processing facility and appealed approval for the development of the pipe on the nearby shore. In relation to the former, the EPA supported a Woodside submission that this could be approved through a change in the wording of an earlier approval decision in 2007. The Council has argued that it should receive a full and new assessment of the reasons that the consequences of change were significant.
A state government spokesman said the EPA recommendations were based on the best available evidence and scientific advice. There are a number of processes under the act to ensure good environmental results. The environment minister makes decisions on these issues after reviewing EPA advice and recommendations, they said.
Mark Ogge from the Australian Institute said the Scarborough project and Pluto’s expansion were completely at odds with global efforts to limit global warming to 1.5C. LNG developments in WA have driven an increase in national industrial emissions since the middle of the last decade. This is throwing fuel on the fire, Ogge said.
A Woodside spokesman said Scarborough contained less CO2 than other oil and gas reservoirs and would provide one of the lowest sources of LNG carbon in Australia.
They said the company was aiming to be zero net in our direct emissions by 2050 or sooner. It has not set a target for extending its 3 emissions those from its products after being sold.
BHP, a partner in the project, referred a request for comment to Woodside.
