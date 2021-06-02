Lebanon’s central bank to ask state council to review decision on bank withdrawals





File in file: Banque du Liban, Lebanon’s central bank, seen as anti-government protests continue in Beirut, Lebanon 14 January 2020. REUTERS / Mohamed Azakir BEIRUT (Reuters) – Lebanon’s central bank said late Wednesday it would ask the state advisory council to reconsider the body’s decision to stop allowing depositors to withdraw funds from dollar accounts at a fixed rate of 3, 3,900 per dollar after the movement sparked protests. Demonstrators in Beirut blocked roads with burnt tires in response to bank traffic on Wednesday morning announcing the council’s decision, the state news agency reported. People had lined up in front of ATMs to withdraw at the rate of 9 3,900 per dollar before the council decision went into effect on Thursday. Lebanese banks have blocked depositors mainly from their dollar accounts and blocked transfers abroad. According to a central bank circular last year, depositors were allowed to withdraw dollars, with funds paid in local currency at a rate of 9 3,900 against the dollar. That’s only about a third of the value of dollars on the black market, but it has been the only way many Lebanese have been able to access their funds. The central bank statement did not make it clear whether an alternative system would be introduced to allow dollars to enter the account. Reporting by Maha El Dahan and Laila Bassam; Edited by Peter Graff and Peter Cooney

