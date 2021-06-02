



IRVINE, Scotland, June 2, 2021 / PRNewswire / –GM Instruments Ltd, the leading manufacturer of nasal airflow and other nasal function medical devices, and Sensonics International, the world’s largest manufacturer of quantitative olfactory and taste tests, have announced a partnership that will determine the future of quantitative assessment of nasal and oral function. Their partnership, the first of its kind, brings together critical sensory and engineering expertise to accurately assess and treat nasal and oral diseases, as well as determine the effects of pharmacological interventions on nasal and oral function. This merger results in the promotion, co-distribution and co-development of critical nose and mouth measuring equipment. The applications of such devices are endless. One app deals with Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA), a condition experienced by 1 in every 15 American adults. Accurate functional measures are very necessary to evaluate the effects of CPAP and other treatments for OSA on nasal function, including odor dysfunction. Smell tests predict decreased cognitive function caused by sleep deprivation. Another application concerns the evaluation of the efficacy and side effects of intranasally administered drugs. Such administration has the advantage of bypassing first-pass metabolism and gastrointestinal absorption of orally administered tablets. However, the distribution of the nose is affected by the openness of the airways and has the potential to cause changes in the nasal passages, local toxicity and altered air function, making the measurement of airflow and odor in clinical trials to help addressing FDA concerns. “With this strong collaboration and the addition of Sensonics International olfactory and flavor bag products to our product portfolio, we have the opportunity to expand our market by creating an end-to-end solution in nasal function testing and non-functional “We are changing the standard of care to improve patient outcomes and manage their health with better testing and evaluation,” said Dr. Karen Parker Davidson, RN, Vice President of Sales, North America. “Also, the addition of olfactory products positions GM Instruments, Ltd. and Sensonics International as market leaders in clinical trials of nasal medicines and vaccines by adding rhinometric nasal airway resistance measurements to the olfactory testing requirements set out in the guidelines.” “FDA current resistance can have an impact on the bioavailability and distribution of pharmaceuticals and nasal vaccines.” GM Instruments, Ltd. Based on United Kingdom, for sale in North America and global distribution partners, the company was founded in 1992 by Eric Greig and has been at the forefront of developing new and innovative products for nasal measurement, audiometry and respiratory flow markets. Sensonics International Sensonics International, founded in 1982 by Dr. Richard L. Doty of University of Pennsylvania, is the world supplier of best quality flavored and flavored products. The Sensonics Wind Identification Test (UPSIT), the world’s most widely used olfactory test, was funded by the National Institutes of Health and has been translated into 35 languages. This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease.comFor more information, visit http://www.24-7pressrelease.com. View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gm-instruments-ltd-announces-partnership-agriage-with-sensonics-international-301303577.html SOURCE GM Instruments, Ltd.







