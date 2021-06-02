Global Vaccine Effort for Low-Income Nations Wins $ 2.4 Billion





Financial support for Covid-19 vaccination efforts in lower-income countries rose to $ 2.4 billion on Wednesday when world leaders met at a virtual summit co-hosted by the Japanese government and Gavi, Vaccine Alliance. Funds were pledged by the richest countries, foundations and private enterprises. Five countries Belgium, Denmark, Japan, Spain and Sweden also announced new plans to share a total of 54 million doses from their domestic supplies to countries in need. Support is primarily intended for him Covax, a one-year initiative that promotes equity in the distribution of Covid-19 vaccines. It has shipped more than 77 million doses to 127 countries and is led by Gavi, the World Health Organization and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations. Funds were sought to purchase additional vaccines for countries less able to afford them, as well as to invest in new vaccine candidates. The ability to pay should not determine if someone is protected from this virus, said Dr. Seth Berkley, Gavi chief executive.

To date, only 0.4 percent of all Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered in low-income countries, according to WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, who spoke at the meeting. In many countries, even the most vulnerable adults and health care workers have not been vaccinated. Dr. Berkley said that, on average, rich countries had vaccinated more than a third of their population while low-income countries had vaccinated less than 1 percent. How quickly rich countries keep their promises to share doses remains to be seen; most previously announced gifts have not yet been delivered. The biggest new financial pledge, $ 800 million, came from Japan, which also said it would eventually share 30 million doses of domestically produced vaccines. So far, it has administered only about 14 million hits to its population. The U.S. previously announced $ 2 billion in support for Covax, and Vice President Kamala Harris spoke at the summit meeting but did not address persistent calls for the United States to move faster to share its supply of vaccines, especially as vaccination levels rise and cases of -19 fall dramatically. Our collective future depends on the collective response to the global crisis, Ms. Harris said. The challenge before us is to ensure equal access.

She added, People are still contracting Covid-19. People still die every day. And that is why we must work together to get people vaccinated as soon as possible in every nation around the world. New promises came from France, Switzerland, Australia, Kuwait, Mauritius, Mexico and Vietnam, among others. The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Mastercard and the Visa Foundation were among the institutions that committed funds, and the European Investment Bank announced additional funding to support cost sharing with African Union countries. As of Wednesday, $ 9.6 billion had been raised for the Covaxs Advance Market Engagement, a funding mechanism to provide vaccines for low- and middle-income economies.

