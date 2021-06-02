AJC Global Forum to tackle anti – Semitism, anti – Israel language | Local News





The Global Virtual Forum of American Jewish Committees 2021 will run for four days from June 6 to June 9 and will feature speeches by world leaders, talks and discussions focusing on the rise of anti-Semitism and anti-Israel language in current society. The forum aims to promote the place of Israel in the Middle East and bring together a divided America. World-renowned leaders will include Reuven Rivlin, president of Israel; Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the United Arab Emirates; Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission; Emmanuel Macron, president of France; and Suga Yoshihide, Prime Minister of Japan. Rivlins’s term as president ends on July 9, when he will be replaced by President-elect Isaac Herzog, the head of the Jewish Agency that defeated Miriam Peretz on June 2. Within virtual programming, attendees will hear discussions on the integration of anti-Semitism, the place that new leaders have in establishing peace in the Middle East, the role of interfaith relations in the Abrahamic Covenants, Muslim-Jewish advocacy, and the future of bipartisan relations in America. Lee C. Shapiro, regional director of AJC Cleveland, told Cleveland Jewish News June 1 that every year she eagerly awaits and enthusiastically hosts the global forum, always giving a new understanding of the importance of the work that AJC does. As the schedule fills in, the announced schedule looks extraordinary, she said. There are so many extraordinary speakers that I do not want to miss anything. I hope our Cleveland community joins us. Shapiro said Americans continue to live in complicated times and the challenges ahead are really deep as anti-Semitic and anti-Israel language and incidents continue to rise at a time of great uncertainty in the Middle East. She said she hopes Global Virtual Forum and AJC will provide some clarity on these issues. We will explore in the global forum what is possible, she said. We will explore how to fight anti-Semitism and promote Israel’s place in the changing Middle East and restore a deeply divided America, engage in tough conversations, and hear from world leaders and experts. And hopefully, with a better understanding, it helps shape history. If experiences are the guide, the story will take place at the AJC Global Virtual Forum. Last year, the forum was scheduled to be held in Berlin, but was adjusted to function practically due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But Shapiro said location does not matter – whether Washington, DC, or Jerusalem experiencing the forum as a global community is more important. Locally, the AJC Cleveland leadership will close the forum with a series of small Patio meetings to continue the conversation. Her conversations we had after the sessions, getting what we learn and how we put it into action here at home, Shapiro said. It’s really exciting – all this notion of union to re-imagine what is possible through difficult and informative discussions.







