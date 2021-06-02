Canada draws 5-0 loss to Venezuela in Baseball Americas Olympic Qualifier

Facing Venezuela in its first game against a Super Round opponent in the Baseball Softball Confederation Baseball Americas Qualifiers tournament, Canada fell to a 5-0 loss Wednesday in West Palm Beach, Fla.

Venezuela allowed only one hit Jacob Robson in the opening frame and worked around four walks to keep the Canucks off board, while its violation helped Team Venezuela to a perfect 3-0 record in the group stage.

It was a tough loss, said Canadian striker Kellin Deglan. We couldn’t get a full boost, and those guys came out rocking early and they had a pretty good approach there. Put the lid on them, they passed us in the game.

The loss to Canada followed an incredibly fast turnaround in the tournament. After a nearly two-hour delay in the rain before the start of her match Tuesday night, the Canadians did not secure their victory over Cuba until the early hours of Wednesday morning, only to return to the diamond a few hours later for face Venezuela after another weather delay.

We came out flat, said Team Canada manager Ernie Whitt. It was a tough night last night, returning to the hotel after 2pm and then skipping the early match today. What can I say? We got a kick, and we got it in the first start, and there were crickets after that.

There is no excuse. They raised well, they played well, we did not, and that is the end. We just got out of the apartment today after a long night last night, a rain delay, and returning to the hotel late, and a phone call early in the morning. Summer very hard to do and we just weren’t able to get over it.

Canada will once again see the day-game-after-night action in the Super Round, taking the USA squad on Friday night and returning to play the Dominican Republic on Saturday afternoon. Whitt understands the similarity in circumstances, but does not believe the feeling will be the same before.

We will have to grow, said the Canada captain. Many of these people, may be their last chance to achieve this goal to go to the Olympics. That in itself, if not enough (motivation) for you to try to do, then something is wrong. I do not think you will see us come out flat again. We know what we have to do, and again you do not get this opportunity all the time. Our children will respond.

Canada used five weapons on Wednesday, putting into action less experienced international pitchers Travis Seabrooke, Trevor Brigden, Will McAffer, Brendan McGuigan and Ben Onyshko against Venezuela.

They were big competitors, Deglan said. Weve got a good staff. These young boys have come in and competed. Just a matter of getting ahead. Sometimes they fell behind, worked back in the count, and it was hard against a good striking formation like (Venezuela) to work from behind … They kept us in the game, we just could not accumulate enough offense today.

The Venezuelan baseball contingent has never competed in the Olympics, while Canada is looking to return after participating in the 2004 and 08th editions of the Olympics. Some members of the Canadian squad have extended their playing career just to shoot at the Games and will need the best Super Round record to advance directly, or to finish either second or third to advance to the qualifying round. last chance in Mexico later this month.

These guys know this, and some of them are going long over the tooth, and they want to be a part of it, Whitt said. It was one of the biggest events I attended on 04 in Athens, Greece. Something is something you go and you represent your country, and you are there with all the best athletes in the world, and something you just appreciate. It does not happen often, so our boys will be willing and ardent to achieve this.