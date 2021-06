Management of gastrointestinal services in Tamil Nadu, India, during COVID-19

1 Hindu

Coronavirus: Tamil Nadu performs 1-crore RT-PCR tests for COVID-19. In India, during the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, the state of Tamil Nadu becomes a COVID-19 hotspot between April and September 2020, with the peak of infections in July, 2020.

The burden of cancer and their variations across the states of India: Global Disease Burden Study 19902016. Each year, the department of gastroenterology and hepatology at Kovai Medical Center and Hospital, Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, treats 16,000 outpatients, admits 1,600 patients, and performs 35004000 endoscopes. Initial data showed that the accidental fatality rate due to COVID-19 in India was around 3%. Our audit data showed that in-hospital mortality from gastrointestinal conditions was more than 4%. Gastrointestinal cancers represent 20% of all cancers in India, and nearly one in five require immediate surgery. As a result, and because most of our population had traveled (from nearby districts without public transportation) after the blockade on March 24, 2020, the decision was made to resume gastrointestinal services on April 15, 2020. We began implementing the Pacific Asian Society for Solvent Endoscopy (APSDE) COVID-19 Guidelines 4 KUSH, TI

etc. Practice of endoscopy during the COVID-19 pandemic: Asia Pacific Association position statement on digestive endoscopy (APSDE-COVID statements). for screening (fever, travel history, occupation, group, close contact, assess for dyspnea), with appropriate levels of personal protective equipment for the entire departmentappendix p 5) An endoscopy is done only if essential appointments and appointments for elderly patients and those in the shield are provided only if they are mandatory or urgent. Since it was impractical to create rooms with negative pressure, we made the pragmatic decision to ventilate the endoscopy suites and the patient’s premises with outdoor facilities. 5 Repici A

etc. Coronavirus spread (COVID-19): what the endoscopy department needs to know. to reduce indoor air transmission of COVID-19.

We analyzed the results in our center from April 1 to September 30, 2020 and compared them with data from the same period in 2019 ( appendix f. 12 ) Patients were contacted by telephone 2 weeks after endoscopy and contact with gastrointestinal digestion services during July, 2020, to look for any symptoms of COVID-19, and symptom data among health care workers within gastrointestinal services were collected weekly from April until September, 2020

The number of endoscopies done in 2020 was 237% lower than in 2019 (1427) vs. 1871; appendix f. 3, 6 ) In terms of mixing procedures, there was a slight decrease in the percentage of esophagogastroduodenoscopy and sigmoidoscopy performed in 2020 compared to 2019, but the percentage of all other endoscopy procedures increased in 2020 compared to 2019 ( appendix p 3 ) The percentage of endoscopes that resulted in a diagnosis of malignancy or inflammatory bowel disease increased significantly in 2020 versus 2019 and fewer endoscopes found no abnormalities ( appendix p 3 ) Our therapeutic endoscopic volume increased significantly in 2020 compared to 2019 ( appendix p 3

The volume of patients in the hospital was 144% lower in 2020 than in 2019 (681) vs. 796 patients) but the workload volume was similar in all diagnoses, except for the increase in upper gastrointestinal bleeding in 2020 ( appendix f. 3, 6 ) Mortality was higher in 2020 than in 2019, but this difference was not statistically significant ( appendix p 3 ) There was also a slight, not significant increase in the average length of hospital stay in 2020 versus 2019 ( appendix p 3 ) The workload at our center seems to vary based on the positivity of COVID-19 in the community, with patients seeking services only when needed ( appendix p 6

Of the 195 patients who completed telephone follow-up after endoscopy in July 2020, one (05%) reported the development of COVID-19 symptoms after a hospital visit in July 2020, 13 days after endoscopy. No inpatient or health care patient developed COVID-19 symptoms ( appendix p 4

PE pots SARS-CoV-2 transmission: a summary of viral, host, and environmental factors. The main limitation of our study is that we did not control our patients and staff for SARS-CoV-2 by RT-PCR; however, close monitoring of both patients and staff suggests that the low risk of SARS-CoV-2 infection observed during the first wave of the pandemic should reassure patients and health care providers that the benefits of endoscopy outweigh the risks. nosocomial transmission of SARS-CoV-2. In particular, 32 patients had a CO-RADS (COVID-19 Reporting and Data System) score of 3 or more on chest CT (performed for other reasons in outpatient and emergency screening), of whom the most more than half were subsequently confirmed to have SARS-CoV-2 Infection by RT-PCR ( appendix p 4 ) Otherwise, these patients were asymptomatic, suggesting that no screening strategy is useless. However, the risk of transmission from an asymptomatic patient is lower than that from a symptomatic one, underlining the importance of examining symptoms. Patients undergoing endoscopy without RT-PCR testing may be inadvertently positive for SARS-CoV-2; however, strict disinfection of endoscopes used in patients positive for SARS-CoV-2 has been shown to result in SARS-CoV-2 being undetectable in equipment, 7 Boskoski I

Costamagna G Endoscopes used in positive and critically ill patients are SARS-CoV-2 negative in virological evaluation. suggesting that the risk of spreading through endoscopy is extremely low.

Infection control measures introduced during the first wave of COVID-19 ( appendix p 5 ), together with full staff vaccination, are helping us to dynamically manage services during the second wave of the pandemic in Indiaie, service delivery is inversely proportional to infection rates in the community, with continued essential endoscopes but delayed of electoral procedures without red flags. We also introduced RT-PCR testing for SARS-CoV-2 before long-term endoscopy, screening of all hospitalized patients with RT-PCR testing, and determination of hospital areas (red for RT- positive patients PCR, amber for those who have been tested and are awaiting RT-PCR results, and green for those who are RT-PCR negative).

etc. Epidemiology and transmission dynamics of COVID-19 in two Indian states. Our findings seem to justify our mitigation strategies to ensure continued gastrointestinal services. Broadcast dynamics are different between India and western countries, and our strategy may be applicable to countries with a pandemic profile similar to that of India. We believe that a prudent approach, with careful screening and infection control measures, is essential to mitigate the unprecedented impact of the pandemic on gastrointestinal services without endangering the health of health care workers.

We do not declare competing interests. AR and AS contributed equally. We thank Nalla G Palanisami, Arun N Palanisami and other caregivers of Kovai Medical Center and Hospital for their continued support. We thank Anjali Benchy for the assistance in data collection and the gastroenterology team and staff of Kovai Medical Center and Hospital for adapting to protocol changes.

Complementary material

