Management of gastrointestinal services in Tamil Nadu, India, during COVID-19
As a result, and because most of our population had traveled (from nearby districts without public transportation) after the blockade on March 24, 2020, the decision was made to resume gastrointestinal services on April 15, 2020. We began implementing the Pacific Asian Society for Solvent Endoscopy (APSDE) COVID-19 Guidelines
for screening (fever, travel history, occupation, group, close contact, assess for dyspnea), with appropriate levels of personal protective equipment for the entire departmentappendix p 5) An endoscopy is done only if essential appointments and appointments for elderly patients and those in the shield are provided only if they are mandatory or urgent. Since it was impractical to create rooms with negative pressure, we made the pragmatic decision to ventilate the endoscopy suites and the patient’s premises with outdoor facilities.
to reduce indoor air transmission of COVID-19.
underlining the importance of examining symptoms. Patients undergoing endoscopy without RT-PCR testing may be inadvertently positive for SARS-CoV-2; however, strict disinfection of endoscopes used in patients positive for SARS-CoV-2 has been shown to result in SARS-CoV-2 being undetectable in equipment,
suggesting that the risk of spreading through endoscopy is extremely low.
and our strategy may be applicable to countries with a pandemic profile similar to that of India. We believe that a prudent approach, with careful screening and infection control measures, is essential to mitigate the unprecedented impact of the pandemic on gastrointestinal services without endangering the health of health care workers.
We do not declare competing interests. AR and AS contributed equally. We thank Nalla G Palanisami, Arun N Palanisami and other caregivers of Kovai Medical Center and Hospital for their continued support. We thank Anjali Benchy for the assistance in data collection and the gastroenterology team and staff of Kovai Medical Center and Hospital for adapting to protocol changes.
