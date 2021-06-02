Netanyahu’s opponents reach coalition agreement to oust Israeli PM

JERUSALEM – Opponents of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced Wednesday that they have reached an agreement to form a new governing coalition, paving the way for the ouster of the old Israeli leader.

The dramatic announcement by opposition leader Yair Lapid and his main coalition partner, Naftali Bennett, came just before midnight and prevented what could be Israel’s fifth consecutive election in just over two years.

This government will work for all the citizens of Israel, those who voted for it and those who did not. It will do everything to unite Israeli society, Lapid said.

The agreement has yet to be approved by the Knesset, or parliament, in a vote expected early next week. If passed through, Lapid and a diverse group of partners stretching across the Israeli political spectrum will end Netanyahu’s 12-year rule, but with divisions.

Netanyahu, desperate to stay in office while fighting corruption charges, is expected to do everything possible in the coming days to prevent the new coalition from taking power. If he fails, he will be pushed into opposition.

The deal comes at a turbulent time for Israel, which waged an 11-day war against Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip last month, while also experiencing mob violence between Jews and Arabs in cities across the country. The country is also emerging from a coronavirus crisis that caused deep economic damage and displayed tensions between the secular majority and the ultra-Orthodox minority.

Under the agreement, Lapid and Bennett will share the prime minister’s job in a rotation. Bennett, a former Netanyahu ally, will serve the first two years, while Lapid will serve the last two years although it is far from certain that their fragile coalition will last that long.

The historic deal also includes a small Islamic party, the United Arab Emirates, which would make it the first Arab party to ever be part of a ruling coalition.

In the coming days, Netanyahu is expected to continue to push hard lines in the emerging coalition to leave and join his religious and nationalist allies. Knesset Speaker Yariv Levin, a member of Netanyahu’s Likud party, could also use his influence to delay the required parliamentary vote. There was no immediate comment from Netanyahu or Likud.

Lapid urged Levin to convene the Knesset for a vote as soon as possible.

Netanyahu has been the most dominant player in Israeli politics over the past three decades serving as prime minister since 2009 in addition to an earlier term in the late 1990s.

Despite a long list of accomplishments, including in recent years innovative diplomatic deals with four Arab countries, he has become a polarizing figure since being charged with fraud, breach of trust and accepting bribes in 2019.

Each of the last four elections was seen as a referendum on Netanyahu’s ability to govern. And each ended up in a stalemate, with both Netanyahu supporters as well as his secular opponents, the Arabs and the Dove, who failed to reach the majority. A unity government formed with its main rival last year collapsed after just six months.

The new agreement called for a reorganization of the Israeli political constellation. Three of the parties are led by former Netanyahu hardliners who had personal feuds with him, while the United Arab Emirates made history as creative, using its power to seek benefits for the country’s Arab minority.

This is the first time an Arab party is a partner in forming a government, said party leader Mansour Abbas. This agreement has many things for the benefit of Arab society and Israeli society in general.

Among the concessions secured by Abbas were agreements on the legal recognition of Bedouin villages in southern Israel, an economic plan to invest 30 billion shekels ($ 9.2 billion) in Arab cities and towns, and a five-year plan to combat violent crime. in Arab communities, according to Army Radio.

Lapid, 57, entered parliament in 2013 after a successful career as a newspaper columnist, TV speaker and author. His new Yesh Atid party launched a successful rookie campaign, ousting Lapid the powerful post of finance minister.

But he and Netanyahu did not get along and the coalition quickly collapsed. Yesh Atid has been in opposition since the 2015 election. The party is popular with secular, middle-class voters and has been critical of Netanyahu’s close ties to ultra-Orthodox parties, saying the prime minister should step down while on trial. allegations of corruption.

Ultra-Orthodox parties have long used their vast political power to secure generous budgets for their religious institutions and exemptions from compulsory military service. The refusal of many ultra-Orthodox Jews to obey the coronavirus safety restrictions last year added to the widespread discontent against them.

Bennett, 49, is a former senior aide to Netanyahu, whose small Yamina party serves strong religious and nationalist lines. Bennett was a successful high-tech entrepreneur and leader of the West Coast resident movement before entering politics.

To secure the required parliamentary majority, Lapid had to unite eight parties that have little in common.

Their partners include a pair of left-wing Dovish parties supporting Palestinian independence and three hard-line parties opposing major concessions to Palestinians and supporting West Bank settlements. Yesh Atid and Lapid Blue and White, a centrist party led by Defense Minister Benny Gantz and the United Arab Emirates are the remaining members.

Coalition members hope their shared hostility to Netanyahu will provide enough impetus to find a common ground.

Today, we succeeded. We made history, said Merav Michaeli, leader of Dovish’s Labor Party.

Negotiations went downhill, with Labor and Yamina arguing over the composition of a parliamentary committee.

Earlier this week, when Bennett said he would join coalition talks, he said everyone would have to compromise and give up parts of their dreams.

To form a government, a party leader must secure the support of a 61-seat majority in the 120-seat parliament. Because no single party controls the majority on its own, coalitions are usually built with smaller partners. Thirteen parties of different sizes are in the current parliament.

As the leader of the largest party, Netanyahu was given the first chance by the country’s president to form a coalition. But he was unable to secure a majority with his traditional religious and nationalist allies.

After Netanyahu failed to form a government, Lapid was given four weeks to form a coalition. That window was set to expire at midnight.

Lapid already faced a difficult challenge by assembling such a diverse group of partners. But then war broke out with Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip on May 10th. The fighting, along with the outbreak of Arab-Jewish violence in Israeli cities during the war, put coalition talks on hold.

But after a ceasefire was reached on May 21, negotiations resumed and Lapid competed to reach an agreement. He made some progress on Sunday when Bennett agreed to join the opposition coalition.

Associated Press writer Ilan Ben Zion contributed to this report.