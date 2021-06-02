The state reports 16 new COVID cases in Norman over the past week | tidings





In its weekly update Wednesday, the Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 16 new cases of COVID-19 and two additional deaths in Norman since last week’s report. While the state reported two additional COVID-related deaths in Norman over the past week, there is no way to determine when these deaths actually occurred. The state reporting system is investigating deaths from the onset of the pandemic to date, and the department does not release the exact date of a COVID-related death. Wednesday’s report brings the number of COVID-related deaths in cities to 194 people. 16 new cases since last Wednesday bring the cumulative number of Normans to 14,378. That count of new cases is lower than last week’s report, which showed 32 new COVID cases in Norman over the course of a week. The health department now updates its local COVID-19 panel and its nationwide risk assessment map once a week. The health department has recorded 14,147 recoveries in the city. Circuit numbers Cleveland County reported 42 new cases of COVID over the past week. The amount reported this week is nearly half the number in last Wednesday’s report, which showed 81 new county cases within a week. This weekly case report brings the cumulative case count to 31,263. The state reported 3 additional deaths in Cleveland County on Wednesday, though the state investigative reporting process makes it unclear exactly when those deaths occurred. The death toll from COVID is now 430. The city of Moore registered 11 new COVID cases since last week, bringing the total number of city cases to 6,670. The city reported no additional COVID-related deaths on Wednesday, keeping Moore’s death toll at 70 people. There were 6,573 recoveries reported in Moore. State numbers The state has recorded a cumulative total of 453,186 cases of COVID-19, 898 of which were reported last week. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there have been 8,473 COVID-related deaths in the state. The state-specific reporting and investigation system recorded 7,316 COVID-19-related deaths. Across the country, a total of 2,960,989 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, while 1,336,335 Oklahomans are fully vaccinated.







