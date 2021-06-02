



Jasmine Hartin, the daughter of Tory Lord Ashcroft grandmother, will remain in custody in Belize at least Wednesday, following her arrest for the death of a police officer. At a brief hearing Wednesday, the Supreme Court of Countries refused to grant her parole pending further evidence by prosecutors. She is charged with manslaughter following the death of Police Superintendent Henry Jemmot on the night of May 28th. The director of Belize Public Prosecutions, Shanice Lovell, had filed an objection in court on the grounds that Ms. Hartin posed a serious flight hazard. Judge Lord, who presided over the hearing, criticized the wave of rumors surrounding the case currently circulating on social media and demanded that the Prosecutor’s office allegedly submit a document simply by reading We object to bail on the basis of flight risk – to provide complete submissions, including case law. The judge has given Ms. Lovell and her office until Friday to do so. With the case now postponed to next Wednesday (June 9th), Ms. Hartin will remain in the infamous Belize General Prison outside the city of Hattieville until further notice. After the end of the session that lasted barely more than 5 minutes Mrs. Lovell confirmed that she would provide the information Judge Lord had requested, alleging that the Public Prosecutor’s Office believed Ms. Hartin posed a serious flight hazard. In response, Ms.’s legal team Hartins led by former Belize Attorney General Godfrey Smith remained impressed by the manner of the objections. While Mr. Smith would not comment on the nature of the allegations against his clients, he acknowledged the importance of the press in settling the allegations against Ms. Hartin. You will all have heard that Judge Lord expresses his disapproval in the advertisement he has seen following the issue he said, in a press release on the court steps. I do not intend to contribute to this. You will have heard what I have heard is that the matter has been postponed. It is expected that when the hearing finally takes place next week, Ms. Hartin will make parole and will be released pending her trial for manslaughter. The Belize Police Department believes the incident was personal and not an attack, as Mr Jemmot and Ms. Hartin was claimed to be close friends, although Ms. Hartin was initially uncooperative with the investigation and refused to speak without legal advice. Probation procedures in Belize are often unusual and, in the case of murder trials, completely unavailable. Detainees will instead await trial in prison as the case is investigated, often for several years while police deal with a number remaining in the case. Ms. Hartin is the partner of Andrew Ashcroft, the son of Lord Ashcroft, who holds Belize citizenship and was once its representative at the United Nations.

