At least five councils in England have banned smoking in sidewalk areas outside pubs, bars and restaurants – and a sixth could soon follow in their footsteps.

Local authorities have begun to include rules in their licensing agreements for institutions applying to set table and chairs outside.

All five councils are in the north of England, and a sixth in the south is proposing to go completely smoke-free within four years – sparking outrage from a pro-smoking group.

North Tyneside, Durham, Newcastle, Northumberland and Manchester City councils have begun setting up smoke-free sidewalk drinking and eating rules over the past year, according to their licensing terms.

Now Oxfordshire is also considering a smoking ban for outdoor hospitality as part of its plans to become the first smoke-free district by 2025.

The pandemic has spurred a widespread shift in drinking and eating ‘al fresco’, as blocking rules forced hospitality out for most of last year.

The government introduced special rules during the period of restrictions that allow councils to issue temporary sidewalk licenses to help struggling institutions while indoor spaces were closed to customers.

But the growing outward movement of tobacco is being opposed by pro-smoking groups – with one reprimanding tip it was not ‘their business’ to control adults’ choice to smoke.

An inter-party bid to ban sidewalk smoking outside pubs last year failed in the House of Lords.

Instead, the Government brought a compromise to look for bars, cafes and restaurants in England that want to provide outside venues to offer separate smoking areas.

In 2019, the government announced a new ambition to make England ‘smoke-free’ by 2030.

Non-smoking status is officially recognized by the Government when 5% or less of the area’s population are smokers.

Oxfordshire is bidding to be the first county in England to achieve that status – but much earlier.

His local NHS beliefs will be smoke-free as they encourage smokers who use, visit or work in the NHS to quit smoking.

Local community organizations will be supported to promote smoke-free environments including homes, cars, playgrounds and school gates.

An Oxfordshire County Council spokeswoman said: “Oxfordshire has set itself an ambitious goal of being smoke-free by 2025.

“Creating healthy, smoke-free environments – including considering hosting proposals for foreign countries to be 100% smoke-free – is only a small part of a wider range of plans across the county.







“Right now there are no deadlines for proposals for licensing smoke-free pavements and nothing has been agreed yet.

“Any decision on this will ultimately be the responsibility of our individual Oxfordshire district councils.

“Our tobacco control strategy further outlines our 2025 smoke-free plans, which include creating healthy, non-smoking family spaces, helping people stop smoking in the first place, and supporting those who want to quit.”

But Simon Clark, director of the Forest Smokers Lobby Group, said in response to the Oxfordshire proposals: “It is not the job of local councils if adults decide to smoke and if they smoke outside during working hours it is not a matter for them. and their employer the Council.

“Nor should it be the role of counselors to force smokers to give up the ban on smoking outdoors where there is no danger to non-smokers.”







He added: “The public will want local authorities to help local businesses recover from the impact of the pandemic. They will also be expected to focus on issues such as employment and housing.

“Reducing smoking levels to meet some idealistic goals is not a priority for most people and council policy should reflect that.”

But Deborah Arnott, chief executive of Ash (Action on Smoking and Health), told Guardian Sidewalk smoking bans were known to most customers.

She said the organization’s polls show that two-thirds of the public want areas outside pubs and cafes to be smoke-free.

It’s not like this is not on anyone’s radar. People complain a lot that if they go outside, they should sit among smokers, Ms. Arnott added.

She dismissed arguments by pro-smoking activists that people who do not want to be near smokers should sit inside.

But people want to sit outside. They feel safer outside, Ms. Arnott said.