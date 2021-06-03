



Last week, the West African country of Mali had the second coup in nine months, Deseret News reported. Colonel Assimi Goita, the former vice president and leader of last August’s coup, led the military in taking power from interim civilian leaders. The move sparked an international diplomatic turmoil, Al Jazeera reported. The United States has threatened sanctions on Al Jazeera in the wake of last week’s coup.

France, the former colonial ruler of Mali, threatened sanctions and threatened to remove French troops helping against security threats, for Al Jazeera.

No sanctions have been imposed on Mali yet, CNN said Following the coup in recent weeks, the Economic Community of West African States sent diplomats to negotiate with Goita, Deseret News reported. Both organizations have now suspended membership in Malis, according to CNN. The mountain was suspended by the African Union and ECOWAS On Sunday, the Economic Community of West African States issued a statement immediately suspending Malis’s participation in the 15-nation economic bloc, says Bloomberg. The suspension leaves Mali politically and potentially economically disadvantaged, Al Jazeera reported. The organization did not immediately issue sanctions against Mali as it did last August, Al Jazeera reported. Previous sanctions hit Malin hard. Late Tuesday, African Union issued a similar statement condemning the coup and the suspension of Mali, Al Jazeera said. The African Union also threatened sanctions against the country if constitutional democracy is not restored. According to the African Union through CNN, Mali needs an unhindered, transparent and rapid return to the civilian – led transition … failing, the Council will not hesitate to impose targeted sanctions.

The union also called on the military to return to the barracks urgently and unconditionally and to refrain from further interference in the political process in Mali. Al Jazeera said Economic Community of West African States and the African Union suspend the following Mali coup last August, Said CNN. The country returned after the announcement of the new heads of a civilian government. What happens now? According to Bloomberg, Mali must hold elections until 27 February 2022, in order to regain membership in the economic community. The country must return to civilian leadership and the planned democratic transition to regain membership in the African Union. Goita, who was named president on Friday, has announced he will hold elections as planned, CNN said. Authorities continue to push Mali to appoint new civilian leaders immediately, Bloomberg reported. The threat of sanctions appears on Mali, one of the poorest countries in the world, according to Al Jazeera.

